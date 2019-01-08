EXERCISE

You're doing it wrong at the gym: Here are tips on how to improve your form on 4 common exercises

The push-up, lunge, squat and (dreaded) burpee. They're all pretty simple exercises, right? Well, not so much. There's a good chance you're doing them wrong. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
You're doing it wrong at the gym. Probably. If you're like most people, when you go to the gym, there's a good chance you're incorporating basic exercises like the push-up, lunge, squat and the (dreaded) burpee. And there's a good chance your form is off just enough to make that exercise less than effective.

What you likely can't see, but the trainer in the corner of the gym can, is that there are tiny little adjustments you can make to vastly improve your form.

If someone were to tell you to do a burpee right now, would you first jump up? Or first, hit the floor? And when you do a squat, do your knees go forward or out to the sides?

If you're not quite sure-go ahead and watch that short video above to see some quick tips from San Francisco trainer Jonathan Hanna.

And if you want to learn more, check out our other interview with Jonathan below about why he says daily intermittent fasting (yes, that means restricting the hours when you eat) is the #1 thing you should consider incorporating into your New Year habits.

VIDEO: Expert says intermittent fasting is your friend
San Francisco trainer Jonathan Hanna says daily intermittent fasting (yes, that means restricting the hours when you eat) is the #1 thing you should consider incorporating into your New Year habits.

