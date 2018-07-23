BART

Heartbroken father demands justice after double stabbing at Oakland BART station

EMBED </>More Videos

A heartbroken father is demanding justice after his daughter was killed in a stabbing at a BART station Sunday night. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A Bay Area dad is pleading for justice after his youngest daughter was randomly stabbed and killed at the MacArthur BART station on Sunday night.

The heartbroken dad says he never imagined going through something like this and called the stabbing a parent's worst nightmare.

"That's my baby girl up there. I want justice for my daughter," said the father.

RELATED: Police searching for suspect in double stabbing at BART station in Oakland

BART officials say two young women, believed to be sisters, we're getting off the train at the station when they were attacked by a man with a knife. One woman was stabbed in the neck, she died. The other woman was badly wounded. The suspect took off running.

"This is a parent's worst nightmare. I watch this on TV. I never imagined," said the father.

VIDEO: Why some people are calling BART gross, dangerous, disturbing
EMBED More News Videos

BART riders are calling the transit service "gross," "dangerous," and downright "disturbing."

Related Topics:
stabbingBARThomicidehomicide investigationmass transitpublic transportationOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BART
BART police searching for suspect in Oakland double stabbing
MTC wants your ideas to fix Bay Area's transportation problems
Passenger who allegedly smoked meth on BART misses court appearance
BART passenger seen smoking meth on train arrested
Report: BART board to discuss bus service to help during early bird shut down
More BART
Top Stories
BART police searching for suspect in Oakland double stabbing
LIVE: Vegas shooting victims being sued by MGM speak out
Containment for fire burning above Milpitas jumps overnight
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Stinky corpse flower in bloom at Conservatory of Flowers
Ritz Cracker recall: Some products pose salmonella concerns
'Trump chicken' spotted in San Francisco Bay
Prayer held for missing Iowa woman with Oakland ties
Show More
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
Pathway Home in Yountville will not reopen after shooting
Former Raiders head coach Tony Sparano dies at 56
Trump issues stern warning to Iranian president on Twitter
Flowers, notes honor victim of Trader Joe's shooting
More News