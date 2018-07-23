OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --A Bay Area dad is pleading for justice after his youngest daughter was randomly stabbed and killed at the MacArthur BART station on Sunday night.
The heartbroken dad says he never imagined going through something like this and called the stabbing a parent's worst nightmare.
"That's my baby girl up there. I want justice for my daughter," said the father.
BART officials say two young women, believed to be sisters, we're getting off the train at the station when they were attacked by a man with a knife. One woman was stabbed in the neck, she died. The other woman was badly wounded. The suspect took off running.
"This is a parent's worst nightmare. I watch this on TV. I never imagined," said the father.
