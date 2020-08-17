heat wave

Bay Area cities see record high temperatures, Death Valley hits 130 degrees

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It was a dangerously hot day across the Bay Area following a thunderstorm with rare lightning on Sunday. Several cities hit record highs and Death Valley in California may have seen the area's hottest day since 1913.

The National Weather Service reports:

  • Santa Rosa: high of 103, last record was 100 in 2019

  • Livermore: high of 106, last record was 105 in 1951

  • Half Moon Bay: high of 82, last record was 72 in 2015

  • San Jose: high of 100, last record was 97 in 2015

  • Santa Cruz: high of 107, last record was 94 in 1983

  • Salinas: high of 98, last record was 94 in 1933

  • Montery: high of 94, last record was 90 in 2015




The National Weather Service said another record was reached at Death Valley National Park in Southern California in Inyo County.

Per the climate data in xmACIS2, Sunday temperatures at Furnance Creek reached 130 Fahrenheit. The agency said it's the first time since 1913 that the area reached that scorching temperature. In July 2013, it last reached 129 Fahrenheit.

If the climate data is valid, the agency said it would be the hottest August temperature at the site by 3 degrees.



An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect through Wednesday in the Bay Area.

