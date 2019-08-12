Heavy police response to car break-in at 4th and Brannon in San Francisco

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Car break-ins are a serious problem in San Francisco, but Monday morning police were intensely investigating one particular incident.

A heavy police presence was at the scene of an apparent car break-in at 4th and Brannon streets around 5 am.

RELATED: 71 car break-ins reported at Golden Gate Bridge parking lot

Officers were seen taking fingerprints and looking for surveillance video in the area.

We're still waiting on information from SFPD. So far, there is no word on what was found in the car or if any arrests were made.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscobreak insfpdinvestigationroad closure
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SJ mayor announces 'first-of-its-kind' proposal to combat gun violence
Los Altos police officer taken to hospital after fentanyl exposure
Triple-digit heat to bake Bay Area this week
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
Ghost Ship jury to begin sixth day of deliberation
Dunkin' ready for fall with early release of seasonal favorites
New school year, new backpack giveaway in Oakland
Show More
First look at the new fall season on ABC
LIST: Bay Area back-to-school dates
Salesforce Transit Center bus deck welcomes back commuters
VIDEO: Zoo visitors delighted by itchy bear
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
More TOP STORIES News