Heavy police response to car break-in at 4th and Brannon in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Car break-ins are a serious problem in San Francisco, but Monday morning police were intensely investigating one particular incident.
A heavy police presence was at the scene of an apparent car break-in at 4th and Brannon streets around 5 am.
Officers were seen taking fingerprints and looking for surveillance video in the area.
We're still waiting on information from SFPD. So far, there is no word on what was found in the car or if any arrests were made.
