Heavy rains predicted as Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm

A home is swallowed by rain in Hawaii during Tropical Storm Lane in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KGO) --
Although Hurricane Lane has weakened to a tropical storm, the danger remains for thousands on Hawaii's Big Island, which has seen epic amounts of rainfall with more on the way.

Lane is leaving his mark on Hawaii. Flooding has left many areas under water turning small rivers into raging torrents.
Rainbow Falls normally looks calm, but on Friday the storm had already dumped more than 30 inches of rain there.

"When you hear 30 inches of rain, it sounds biblical," said Hawaii State Representative Chris Todd (D - District 2). "You can hear the rain kick up."

He's urging people to be careful.

"If ground continues to saturate, we could see rivers overflow, causing property damage," he added.

Earlier, tourists were warned that there was no swimming on beaches near Waikiki but most chose to stay in the water.

Honolulu's mayor is urging people to stay vigilant.

"We're still going to have rain events," said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. "Please don't open manhole covers and drain water into them."

On Maui, 50-mile-per-hour winds spread several wildfires, scorching 2,000 acres. Fire officials say seven homes were damaged or destroyed, prompting evacuations.

