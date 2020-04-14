Society

Heidi Kuhn, founder of nonprofit Roots of Peace, talks about her new mission and new book

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Heidi Kuhn started her humanitarian nonprofit organization Roots of Peace over 20 years ago, which continues to do life-changing work. Now she has a new mission she is focusing on and a new book.

Kuhn spoke with ABC7's Kumasi Aaron and Reggie Aqui about her efforts to get medical supplies to healthcare workers and her personal journey, which led her to write, "Breaking Ground."

