Crews respond to helicopter crash in Fairfield

Crews respond to a helicopter crash in Fairfield, Calif. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (KGO-TV)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. -- The FAA says officials are responding to a Bell 206 helicopter crash near the intersection of Lyon Road and Soda Springs Road in Fairfield.

The helicopter reportedly caught fire after crashing.

An FAA spokesperson says that they believe three people were on board. Their conditions are unknown.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fairfieldhelicopterhelicopter crashfaa
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Oakland officials give update on protests throughout city
Vandals use forklift to barge into Fairfield Best Buy store
LIVE: Thousands fill downtown for George Floyd rally
Here's everything allowed to reopen in CA
ABC7 Kumasi Aaron shares how to be an ally
Vallejo mayor says 1st floor of City Hall uninhabitable after break-in, fire
Police: Video shows restaurant owner killed in Louisville fired a gun
Show More
Blackout Tuesday: Music industry's protest movement goes viral
Richmond man accused of cannibalizing 90-year-old grandmother
Legendary Mexican comedian Héctor Suárez dies
LIST: Bay Area cities that have implemented curfews
George Floyd live updates: 100 arrested after curfew in Oakland, Atlanta officers charged
More TOP STORIES News