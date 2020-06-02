Crews respond to helicopter crash in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. -- The FAA says officials are responding to a Bell 206 helicopter crash near the intersection of Lyon Road and Soda Springs Road in Fairfield.
The helicopter reportedly caught fire after crashing.
An FAA spokesperson says that they believe three people were on board. Their conditions are unknown.
The FAA and NTSB are investigating. The cause of the crash is unknown.
