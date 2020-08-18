What you need to know about fires burning in Napa, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Alameda counties

fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A record-breaking heat wave combined with thousands of lightning strikes has sparked several wildfires around the Bay Area.

Here's what you need to know about the fires burning right now:

CZU August Fire/La Honda Fire

San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties
A fire broke out Tuesday along Skyline Boulevard or State Route 35 in San Mateo County. Pescadero Creek, Memorial and Sam McDonald parks are all closed due to the fire, according to San Mateo County Parks.

  • Acres burned: 1,000
  • Containment: 0%

Evacuation warning in San Mateo County:


  • Community of Loma Mar
  • Dearborn Park


LNU Lightning Complex Fires

Napa County
The Lightning Complex is made up of three large fires: Hennessey, Gamble and 15-10, which are all burning in Napa County. So far, three structures have been damaged and another 205 are threatened. See more on the size of the individual fires below.

15-10 Fire

The 15-10 Fire is burning near Putah Creek Bridge and Berryessa Knoxville Road, on the west side of Lake Berryessa between the Gamble and Hennessey fires.

  • Acres burned: 4,500
  • Containment: 0%

Gamble Fire

The Gamble Fire is burning northeast of the Hennessey Fire (see below), near Lake Berryessa. It started Monday on Berryessa Knoxville Road west of Brooks.

  • Acres burned: 5,000
  • Containment: 0%

Hennessey Fire

The fire in Napa County broke out near Hennessey Ridge Road and Chiles Pope Valley Road, east of St Helena, Monday morning and began to spread quickly. "Crews are dealing with rugged terrain, adverse weather, and unfavorable fire conditions," CAL Fire said in an update Monday. The area was hit by lightning Monday morning.

  • Acres burned: 2,700
  • Containment: 0%

Evacuation orders in Napa County:


  • From Moskowite Corner to Wooden Valley Road, including the community of Circle Oaks
  • Atlas Peak from the Bubbing Well Pet Cemetary at 2462 Atlas Peak Rd. to the dead end
  • From Loma Vista Road / Soda Canyon Road to the dead end
  • Snell Valley Road from Butts Canyon Road to Spanish Valley Trail, to include the Berryessa estates
  • Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road
  • Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road
  • Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road
  • All of Hennessey Ridge Road

Evacuation warnings in Napa County:


  • Butts Canyon Road from the Lake County line to James Creek
  • Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road, including the Pritchard Hills Area
  • Highway 128 at Lower Chiles Valley Road to Turtle Rock

Road closures:


  • Highway 128
  • Sage Canyon Road
  • Chiles Pope Valley Road
  • Lower Chiles Valley Road

SCU Lightning Complex Fires


Twenty different fires across several counties are broken into three zones: Deer Zone, Calaveras Zone and Canyon Zone. They have burned 25,000 acres combined so far. The fires are burning in steep, dry areas, making it challenging for firefighters to attack them. Lightning is the suspected cause in many of the fires.

  • Acres burned: 25,000
  • Containment: 0%


Deer Zone Fires

Contra Costa County
Includes the Marsh Fire, Palm Fire, Round Fire and Briones Fire

Calaveras Zone Fires

Santa Clara, Alameda and Stanislaus counties
Includes the Kilkare Fire, Arroyo Fire, Mill Creek Fire, Welch Fire, Ohlone Fire and Reservoir Fire

Canyon Zone Fires

San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties
Includes the Peg Leg Fire, Terraville Fire, Del Puerto Fire and Peach Fire

Evacuation orders:


Alameda/Stanislaus County:
  • Frank Rains Park to Mines Road
  • Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road

Alameda County:
  • Welch Creek Road

Contra Costa County:
  • Marsh Creek Road at Round Valley to Morgan Territory
  • All of Morgan Territory and the mobile home park on Marsh Creek Road

Evacuation warnings:


Alameda County:
  • Kilkare Road
  • Mill Creek Road

Road closures:
  • Marsh Creek Road between Morgan Territory Road and Deer Valley Road
  • Del Puerto Canyon Road (SR-130) between Mines Road and Diablo Grande Parkway


This story will be updated as firefighters get blazes under control or new fires break out. Check back for updates.

