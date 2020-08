What you need to know about fires burning in Napa, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Alameda counties

CZU August Fire/La Honda Fire



Acres burned: 1,000

Containment: 0%

Evacuation warning in San Mateo County:

Community of Loma Mar

Dearborn Park

LNU Lightning Complex Fires

15-10 Fire



Acres burned: 4,500

Containment: 0%

Gamble Fire



Acres burned: 5,000

Containment: 0%

Hennessey Fire



Acres burned: 2,700

Containment: 0%

Evacuation orders in Napa County:

From Moskowite Corner to Wooden Valley Road, including the community of Circle Oaks

Atlas Peak from the Bubbing Well Pet Cemetary at 2462 Atlas Peak Rd. to the dead end

From Loma Vista Road / Soda Canyon Road to the dead end

Snell Valley Road from Butts Canyon Road to Spanish Valley Trail, to include the Berryessa estates

Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road

Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road

Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road

All of Hennessey Ridge Road

Evacuation warnings in Napa County:

Butts Canyon Road from the Lake County line to James Creek

Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road, including the Pritchard Hills Area

Highway 128 at Lower Chiles Valley Road to Turtle Rock

Road closures:

Highway 128

Sage Canyon Road

Chiles Pope Valley Road

Lower Chiles Valley Road

SCU Lightning Complex Fires



Acres burned: 25,000

Containment: 0%

Deer Zone Fires

Calaveras Zone Fires

Canyon Zone Fires

Evacuation orders:

Frank Rains Park to Mines Road

Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road

Welch Creek Road

Marsh Creek Road at Round Valley to Morgan Territory

All of Morgan Territory and the mobile home park on Marsh Creek Road

Evacuation warnings:

Kilkare Road

Mill Creek Road

Marsh Creek Road between Morgan Territory Road and Deer Valley Road

Del Puerto Canyon Road (SR-130) between Mines Road and Diablo Grande Parkway

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A record-breaking heat wave combined with thousands of lightning strikes has sparked several wildfires around the Bay Area.Here's what you need to know about the fires burning right now:A fire broke out Tuesday along Skyline Boulevard or State Route 35 in San Mateo County. Pescadero Creek, Memorial and Sam McDonald parks are all closed due to the fire, according to San Mateo County Parks.The Lightning Complex is made up of three large fires: Hennessey, Gamble and 15-10, which are all burning in Napa County. So far, three structures have been damaged and another 205 are threatened. See more on the size of the individual fires below.The 15-10 Fire is burning near Putah Creek Bridge and Berryessa Knoxville Road, on the west side of Lake Berryessa between the Gamble and Hennessey fires.The Gamble Fire is burning northeast of the Hennessey Fire (see below), near Lake Berryessa. It started Monday on Berryessa Knoxville Road west of Brooks.The fire in Napa County broke out near Hennessey Ridge Road and Chiles Pope Valley Road, east of St Helena, Monday morning and began to spread quickly. "Crews are dealing with rugged terrain, adverse weather, and unfavorable fire conditions," CAL Fire said in an update Monday. The area was hit by lightning Monday morning.Twenty different fires across several counties are broken into three zones: Deer Zone, Calaveras Zone and Canyon Zone. They have burned 25,000 acres combined so far. The fires are burning in steep, dry areas, making it challenging for firefighters to attack them. Lightning is the suspected cause in many of the fires.Includes the Marsh Fire, Palm Fire, Round Fire and Briones FireIncludes the Kilkare Fire, Arroyo Fire, Mill Creek Fire, Welch Fire, Ohlone Fire and Reservoir FireIncludes the Peg Leg Fire, Terraville Fire, Del Puerto Fire and Peach FireAlameda/Stanislaus County:Alameda County:Contra Costa County:Alameda County: