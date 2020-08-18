fire

What you need to know about fires burning in Napa, Contra Costa and Alameda counties

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A record-breaking heat wave combined with thousands of lightning strikes has sparked several wildfires around the Bay Area.

Here's what you need to know about the fires burning right now:

Deer Zone Fires

Contra Costa County
Four fires are burning southwest of Brentwood, near Deer Valley Road and Marsh Creek Road. The fires started Sunday amid a lightning storm. A change in wind direction fanned the flames and prompted evacuations.
  • Acres burned: 1,161
  • Containment: 0%
  • Mandatory evacuations: Along Marsh Creek Road between Bragdon Way and Deer Valley Road; along Morgan Territory Road south of Marsh Creek in Brentwood.


VIDEO: Time lapse of Deer Complex Fires burning in Contra Costa County
EMBED More News Videos

Timelapse video captured smoke billowing from the Deer Complex burning in the East Bay.



Gamble Fire

Napa County
The Gamble Fire is burning northeast of the Hennessey Fire (see below), near Lake Berryessa. It started Monday on Berryessa Knoxville Road west of Brooks.
  • Acres burned: 375
  • Containment: 0%
  • Evacuations: None as of 1 p.m.


NAPA FIRES: Mandatory evacuations ordered near Hennessey Fire

Hennessey Fire

Napa County
The fire in Napa County broke out near Hennessey Ridge Road and Chiles Pope Valley Road, east of St Helena, Monday morning and began to spread quickly. "Crews are dealing with rugged terrain, adverse weather, and unfavorable fire conditions," CAL Fire said in an update Monday. The area was hit by lightning Monday morning, but officials haven't released a cause.
  • Acres burned: 2,400
  • Containment: 0%
  • Mandatory evacuations: Highway 128 from Lower Chiles to Monticello; Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Road; Chiles Pope Valley Road from 128 to Lower Chiles Road; all of Hennessey Ridge Road/
  • Evacuation warnings: Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road, including the Pritchard Hills Area; Highway 128 at Lower Chiles Road to Turtle Rock Road


Marsh Fire

Alameda and Santa Clara counties
The Marsh Fire started Sunday near Arroyo Hondo Road and Oakridge Road, northeast of Milpitas near Sunol. Lightning is the suspected cause.
  • Acres burned: 1,775
  • Containment: 0%
  • Evacuations: All residents of the Kilkare Canyon neighborhood of Sunol were ordered to evacuate Monday, but the mandatory order was later revised down to a warning. Ten homes along Welch Creek Road were evacuated.


RELATED: Vegetation fire near Sunol burn more than 1,700 acres, evacuation warning issued, officials say
EMBED More News Videos

SKY7 flew over the Marsh Creek Complex Fire near Sunol, Calif. after officials announced evacuation warnings for all residents near the Kilkare Canyon area.



This story will be updated as firefighters get blazes under control or new fires break out. Check back for updates.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napast. helenabrentwoodsunolnapa countysanta clara countyalameda countycontra costa countyfirewildfirecal fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Hennessey Fire burns 2,500 acres in Napa Co.
Fires near Sunol burn 1,700 acres, evacuation warning issued
Deer Zone Fires in Contra Costa County explode to 1,100 acres
Storms causing large power outages around Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California's 1st case of the plague in 5 years reported in South Lake Tahoe
5 counties added, 1 removed from COVID-19 watch list
2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off: WATCH LIVE
Hennessey Fire burns 2,500 acres in Napa Co.
PG&E says rolling blackouts likely tonight
What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
Bay Area COVID-19 cases double in 1 month, data shows
Show More
Suspect arrested after fatal crash in San Francisco
Santa Cruz Co. removed from watch list, Newsom says
SFPD announces $100K reward for information in 6-year-old's murder
Here's when Bay Area heat wave will end
3.3 earthquake strikes near Milpitas
More TOP STORIES News