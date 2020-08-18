What you need to know about fires burning in Napa, Contra Costa and Alameda counties

Deer Zone Fires

Acres burned: 1,161

Containment: 0%

Mandatory evacuations: Along Marsh Creek Road between Bragdon Way and Deer Valley Road; along Morgan Territory Road south of Marsh Creek in Brentwood.

Gamble Fire

Acres burned: 375

Containment: 0%

Evacuations: None as of 1 p.m.

Hennessey Fire

Acres burned: 2,400

Containment: 0%

Mandatory evacuations: Highway 128 from Lower Chiles to Monticello; Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Road; Chiles Pope Valley Road from 128 to Lower Chiles Road; all of Hennessey Ridge Road/

Evacuation warnings: Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road, including the Pritchard Hills Area; Highway 128 at Lower Chiles Road to Turtle Rock Road

Marsh Fire

Acres burned: 1,775

Containment: 0%

Evacuations: All residents of the Kilkare Canyon neighborhood of Sunol were ordered to evacuate Monday, but the mandatory order was later revised down to a warning. Ten homes along Welch Creek Road were evacuated.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A record-breaking heat wave combined with thousands of lightning strikes has sparked several wildfires around the Bay Area.Here's what you need to know about the fires burning right now:Four fires are burning southwest of Brentwood, near Deer Valley Road and Marsh Creek Road. The fires started Sunday amid a lightning storm. A change in wind direction fanned the flames and prompted evacuations.The Gamble Fire is burning northeast of the Hennessey Fire (see below), near Lake Berryessa. It started Monday on Berryessa Knoxville Road west of Brooks.The fire in Napa County broke out near Hennessey Ridge Road and Chiles Pope Valley Road, east of St Helena, Monday morning and began to spread quickly. "Crews are dealing with rugged terrain, adverse weather, and unfavorable fire conditions," CAL Fire said in an update Monday. The area was hit by lightning Monday morning, but officials haven't released a cause.The Marsh Fire started Sunday near Arroyo Hondo Road and Oakridge Road, northeast of Milpitas near Sunol. Lightning is the suspected cause.