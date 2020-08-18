What you need to know about fires burning in Napa, Contra Costa and Alameda counties

Here's what you need to know about the fires burning right now:
Deer Zone FiresContra Costa County
Four fires are burning southwest of Brentwood, near Deer Valley Road and Marsh Creek Road. The fires started Sunday amid a lightning storm. A change in wind direction fanned the flames and prompted evacuations.
- Acres burned: 1,161
- Containment: 0%
- Mandatory evacuations: Along Marsh Creek Road between Bragdon Way and Deer Valley Road; along Morgan Territory Road south of Marsh Creek in Brentwood.
VIDEO: Time lapse of Deer Complex Fires burning in Contra Costa County
Gamble FireNapa County
The Gamble Fire is burning northeast of the Hennessey Fire (see below), near Lake Berryessa. It started Monday on Berryessa Knoxville Road west of Brooks.
- Acres burned: 375
- Containment: 0%
- Evacuations: None as of 1 p.m.
NAPA FIRES: Mandatory evacuations ordered near Hennessey Fire
Hennessey FireNapa County
The fire in Napa County broke out near Hennessey Ridge Road and Chiles Pope Valley Road, east of St Helena, Monday morning and began to spread quickly. "Crews are dealing with rugged terrain, adverse weather, and unfavorable fire conditions," CAL Fire said in an update Monday. The area was hit by lightning Monday morning, but officials haven't released a cause.
- Acres burned: 2,400
- Containment: 0%
- Mandatory evacuations: Highway 128 from Lower Chiles to Monticello; Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Road; Chiles Pope Valley Road from 128 to Lower Chiles Road; all of Hennessey Ridge Road/
- Evacuation warnings: Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road, including the Pritchard Hills Area; Highway 128 at Lower Chiles Road to Turtle Rock Road
Marsh FireAlameda and Santa Clara counties
The Marsh Fire started Sunday near Arroyo Hondo Road and Oakridge Road, northeast of Milpitas near Sunol. Lightning is the suspected cause.
- Acres burned: 1,775
- Containment: 0%
- Evacuations: All residents of the Kilkare Canyon neighborhood of Sunol were ordered to evacuate Monday, but the mandatory order was later revised down to a warning. Ten homes along Welch Creek Road were evacuated.
RELATED: Vegetation fire near Sunol burn more than 1,700 acres, evacuation warning issued, officials say
This story will be updated as firefighters get blazes under control or new fires break out. Check back for updates.
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Watch ABC7's AccuWeather Forecast
- VIDEO: What is a Flex Alert?
- Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?
- How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
- Bay Area hits record highs as blistering heat wave continues across region
- Stage 2 emergency declared due to higher demand for power amid heat wave