Lightning Complex Fires trigger evacuation of 30,000 in Sonoma County

The fire is burning west of Healdsburg near the Austin Creek State Recreation Area.
The blaze is part of three main fires now being called the LNU Lightning Complex Fires.
Cal Fire is encouraging people to follow orders:
"Residents that are in the evacuation order area we hope have heeded to those warnings and moved out of the area especially in those rural remote single-lane windy roads. We need those individuals evacuated and out of the area so our firefighters can move in and out easily and not have to worry about oncoming traffic," said Paul Lowenthal, Cal Fire.
Cal Fire says the 13-4 Fire has burned at least 500 acres and there is no containment.
