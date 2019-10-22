Henry Thomas, child star of 'E.T.', arrested for DUI

TUALATIN, Oregon -- Authorities say Henry Thomas, the actor who starred as a child in "E.T. the Extra Terrestrial," has been arrested for driving under the influence in Oregon.

The 48-year-old Thomas was booked into the Washington County Jail and faces the misdemeanor charge after police said they found him Monday in a stationary car.

Thomas played Elliott, the young boy who befriends an alien in the classic 1982 movie. He has also appeared in "Gangs of New York," "Legends of the Fall," and most recently, "The Haunting of Hill House."

RELATED: Leading ladies locked up over the years

An email to his representatives wasn't immediately returned Tuesday.

KGW reports the Tualatin Police Department said they received a call about a car that was not moving.

Police say officers arrived, found Thomas and took him into custody after a field sobriety test.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oregoncelebrity arrestdui
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Arrest made in brazen SF Chinatown assault
1 hurt, suspect in custody in Santa Rosa high school shooting
Klay Thompson could miss entire season: Report
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Parts of Bay Area preparing for possible PG&E power shutoffs
AccuWeather forecast: Warm autumn day today
WATCH IN 60: PG&E power shutoff warning, CA gas price investigation, few Uber riders tip
Show More
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Gov. Newsom calls for investigation into California gas prices
Police investigate accusations of bullying toward male cheerleader at a South Bay high school
EXCLUSIVE: Illegal marijuana grow destroys Fremont couple's rental home
Man escapes back of NYPD car before being tackled by police
More TOP STORIES News