SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Are you a couple hundred million dollars richer? Here are your winning Mega Millions numbers: 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 with a Megaball of 20.
The jackpot has risen to over $522 million.
The California Lottery says that at least one winning ticket was sold in San Jose at Ernie's Liquor Store. They are still waiting on other states to report.
We have one #MegaMillions jackpot winning ticket in #California. We're still awaiting results from other states. The winning California ticket was sold in #SanJose at Ernie's Liquors on South White Road. #CALottery— California Lottery (@calottery) July 25, 2018
