We have one #MegaMillions jackpot winning ticket in #California. We're still awaiting results from other states. The winning California ticket was sold in #SanJose at Ernie's Liquors on South White Road. #CALottery — California Lottery (@calottery) July 25, 2018

Are you a couple hundred million dollars richer? Here are your winning Mega Millions numbers: 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 with a Megaball of 20.The jackpot has risen to over $522 million.The California Lottery says that at least one winning ticket was sold in San Jose at Ernie's Liquor Store. They are still waiting on other states to report.