Here's why NorCal wildfires burning right now are historic

There is growing concern among climate scientists that California wildfires are expected to keep breaking records for size. The top two in state history have happened just in the past eight months -- the Mendocino Complex and the Thomas fire. (KGO-TV)

By Brandon Behle
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Mendocino Complex and Carr Fires burning in Northern California right now are moving up the charts of the largest and most destructive wildfires in California history.

Mendocino Complex, which consists of the Ranch and River fires is now the largest fire in California's history and shows no signs of slowing down.

Meanwhile, the Carr fire currently ranks as the 12th largest fire in California's history but the 6th most destructive. The blaze which tore through Redding, CA has burned 1599 structures, ranking just above the Nuns fire which torched 1,062 structures in Sonoma County last year. Another wine country fire holds the top spot on the list: the Tubbs fire which raged through Santa Rosa destroyed 5,636 structures and killed 22 people.

Here's the full lists:

Top 20 Most Destructive California Wildfires

1 TUBBS - October 2017 (Sonoma County): 36,807 acres, 5,636 structures destroyed, 22 deaths

2 TUNNEL - October 1991 (Oakland Hills - Alameda County): 1,600 acres, 2,900 structures destroyed, 25 deaths

3 CEDAR - October 2003 (San Diego County): 273,246 acres, 2,820 structures destroyed, 15 deaths

4 VALLEY - September 2015 (Lake, Napa & Sonoma Counties): 76,067 acres, 1,955 structures destroyed, 4 deaths

5 WITCH - October 2007 (San Diego County): 197,990 acres, 1,650 structures destroyed, 2 deaths

6 CARR* - July 2018 (Shasta, Trinity Counties) 163,207 acres, 1,604 structures destroyed, 6 deaths

7 NUNS - October 2017 (Sonoma County): 54,382 acres, 1,355 structures destroyed, 3 deaths

8 THOMAS - December 2017 (Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties): 281,893 acres, 1,063 structures destroyed, 1 death

9 OLD - October 2003 (San Bernardino County): 91,281 acres, 1,003 structures destroyed, 6 deaths

10 JONES - October 1999 (Shasta County): 26,200 acres, 954 structures destroyed, 1 death

11 BUTTE - September 2015 (Amador & Calaveras Counties): 70,868 921 structures destroyed, 2 deaths

12 ATLAS - October 2017 (Napa & Solano Counties): 51,624 acres, 783 structures destroyed, 6 deaths

13 PAINT - June 1990 (Santa Barbara County): 4,900 acres, 641 structures destroyed, 1 death
14 FOUNTAIN - August 1992 (Shasta County): 63,960 acres, 636 structures destroyed, 0 deaths

15 SAYRE - November 2008 Los Angeles 11,262 acres, 604 structures destroyed, 0 deaths

16 CITY OF BERKELEY - September 1923 (Alameda County): 130 acres, 584 structures destroyed, 0 deaths

17 HARRIS - October 2007 (San Diego County): 90,440 acres, 548 structures destroyed, 8 deaths

18 REDWOOD VALLEY - October 2017 (Mendocino County): 36,523 acres, 546 structures destroyed, 9 deaths

19 BEL AIR - November 1961 (Los Angeles County): 6,090 acres, 484 structures destroyed, 0 deaths

20 LAGUNA - October 1993 (Orange County): 14,437 acres, 441 structures destroyed, 0 deaths

*Source: Cal Fire

Top 20 Largest California Wildfires

1 MENDOCINO COMPLEX* - July 2018 (Colusa, Lake, Mendocino Counties): 290,692 acres, 143 structures destroyed, 0 deaths

2 THOMAS - December 2017 (Ventura & Santa Barbara counties): 281,893 acres, 1,063 structures destroyed, 2 death

3 CEDAR - October 2003 (San Diego County): 273,246 acres, 2,820 structures destroyed, 15 death

4 RUSH - August 2012 (Lassen County) 271,911 acres (CA)

5 RIM - August 2013 (Tuolumne County): 257,314 acres, 112 structures destroyed, 0 deaths

6 ZACA - July 2007 (Santa Barbara County): 240,207 acres, 1 structure destroyed, 0 deaths
7 MATILIJA - September 1932 (Ventura County): 220,000 acres, 0 structures destroyed, 0 deaths

8 WITCH - October 2007 (San Diego County): 197,990 acres, 1,650 structures destroyed, 2 deaths

9 KLAMATH THEATER COMPLEX - June 2008 (Siskiyou County): 192,038 acres, 0 structures destroyed, 2 deaths

10 MARBLE CONE - July 1977 (Monterey County): 177,866 acres 0 structures destroyed, 0 deaths

11 LAGUNA - September 1970 (San Diego County): 175,425 acres, 382 structures destroyed, 5 deaths

12 CARR* - July 2018 (Shasta, Trinity Counties): 163,207 acres, 1,604 structures destroyed, 6 deaths

13 BASIN COMPLEX - June 2008 (Monterey County): 162,818 acres, 58 structures destroyed, 0 deaths

14 DAY FIRE - September 2006 (Ventura County): 162,702 acres, 11 structures destroyed, 0 deaths

15 STATION - August 2009 (Los Angeles County): 160,557 acres, 209 structures destroyed, 2 deaths

16 ROUGH - July 2015 (Fresno County): 151,623 acres, 4 structures destroyed, 0 deaths

17 McNALLY - July 2002 (Tulare County): 150,696 acres, 17 structures destroyed, 0 death

18 STANISLAUS COMPLEX - August 1987 (Tuolumne County): 145,980 acres, 28 structures destroyed, 1 death

19 BIG BAR COMPLEX - August 1999 (Trinity County): 140,948 acres, 0 structures destroyed, 0 deaths

20 HAPPY CAMP COMPLEX - August 2014 (Siskiyou County): 134,056 acres 6 structures destroyed, 0 death

*Source: Cal Fire

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
