Here's why NorCal wildfires burning right now are historic

The Mendocino Complex and Carr Fires burning in Northern California right now are moving up the charts of the largest and most destructive wildfires in California history.Mendocino Complex, which consists of the Ranch and River fires is now the largest fire in California's history and shows no signs of slowing down.Meanwhile, the Carr fire currently ranks as the 12th largest fire in California's history but the 6th most destructive. The blaze which tore through Redding, CA has burned 1599 structures, ranking just above the Nuns fire which torched 1,062 structures in Sonoma County last year. Another wine country fire holds the top spot on the list: the Tubbs fire which raged through Santa Rosa destroyed 5,636 structures and killed 22 people.Here's the full lists:Top 20 Most Destructive California Wildfires1 TUBBS - October 2017 (Sonoma County): 36,807 acres, 5,636 structures destroyed, 22 deaths2 TUNNEL - October 1991 (Oakland Hills - Alameda County): 1,600 acres, 2,900 structures destroyed, 25 deaths3 CEDAR - October 2003 (San Diego County): 273,246 acres, 2,820 structures destroyed, 15 deaths4 VALLEY - September 2015 (Lake, Napa & Sonoma Counties): 76,067 acres, 1,955 structures destroyed, 4 deaths5 WITCH - October 2007 (San Diego County): 197,990 acres, 1,650 structures destroyed, 2 deaths6 CARR* - July 2018 (Shasta, Trinity Counties) 163,207 acres, 1,604 structures destroyed, 6 deaths7 NUNS - October 2017 (Sonoma County): 54,382 acres, 1,355 structures destroyed, 3 deaths8 THOMAS - December 2017 (Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties): 281,893 acres, 1,063 structures destroyed, 1 death9 OLD - October 2003 (San Bernardino County): 91,281 acres, 1,003 structures destroyed, 6 deaths10 JONES - October 1999 (Shasta County): 26,200 acres, 954 structures destroyed, 1 death11 BUTTE - September 2015 (Amador & Calaveras Counties): 70,868 921 structures destroyed, 2 deaths12 ATLAS - October 2017 (Napa & Solano Counties): 51,624 acres, 783 structures destroyed, 6 deaths13 PAINT - June 1990 (Santa Barbara County): 4,900 acres, 641 structures destroyed, 1 death14 FOUNTAIN - August 1992 (Shasta County): 63,960 acres, 636 structures destroyed, 0 deaths15 SAYRE - November 2008 Los Angeles 11,262 acres, 604 structures destroyed, 0 deaths16 CITY OF BERKELEY - September 1923 (Alameda County): 130 acres, 584 structures destroyed, 0 deaths17 HARRIS - October 2007 (San Diego County): 90,440 acres, 548 structures destroyed, 8 deaths18 REDWOOD VALLEY - October 2017 (Mendocino County): 36,523 acres, 546 structures destroyed, 9 deaths19 BEL AIR - November 1961 (Los Angeles County): 6,090 acres, 484 structures destroyed, 0 deaths20 LAGUNA - October 1993 (Orange County): 14,437 acres, 441 structures destroyed, 0 deaths=========================Top 20 Largest California Wildfires1 MENDOCINO COMPLEX* - July 2018 (Colusa, Lake, Mendocino Counties): 290,692 acres, 143 structures destroyed, 0 deaths2 THOMAS - December 2017 (Ventura & Santa Barbara counties): 281,893 acres, 1,063 structures destroyed, 2 death3 CEDAR - October 2003 (San Diego County): 273,246 acres, 2,820 structures destroyed, 15 death4 RUSH - August 2012 (Lassen County) 271,911 acres (CA)5 RIM - August 2013 (Tuolumne County): 257,314 acres, 112 structures destroyed, 0 deaths6 ZACA - July 2007 (Santa Barbara County): 240,207 acres, 1 structure destroyed, 0 deaths7 MATILIJA - September 1932 (Ventura County): 220,000 acres, 0 structures destroyed, 0 deaths8 WITCH - October 2007 (San Diego County): 197,990 acres, 1,650 structures destroyed, 2 deaths9 KLAMATH THEATER COMPLEX - June 2008 (Siskiyou County): 192,038 acres, 0 structures destroyed, 2 deaths10 MARBLE CONE - July 1977 (Monterey County): 177,866 acres 0 structures destroyed, 0 deaths11 LAGUNA - September 1970 (San Diego County): 175,425 acres, 382 structures destroyed, 5 deaths12 CARR* - July 2018 (Shasta, Trinity Counties): 163,207 acres, 1,604 structures destroyed, 6 deaths13 BASIN COMPLEX - June 2008 (Monterey County): 162,818 acres, 58 structures destroyed, 0 deaths14 DAY FIRE - September 2006 (Ventura County): 162,702 acres, 11 structures destroyed, 0 deaths15 STATION - August 2009 (Los Angeles County): 160,557 acres, 209 structures destroyed, 2 deaths16 ROUGH - July 2015 (Fresno County): 151,623 acres, 4 structures destroyed, 0 deaths17 McNALLY - July 2002 (Tulare County): 150,696 acres, 17 structures destroyed, 0 death18 STANISLAUS COMPLEX - August 1987 (Tuolumne County): 145,980 acres, 28 structures destroyed, 1 death19 BIG BAR COMPLEX - August 1999 (Trinity County): 140,948 acres, 0 structures destroyed, 0 deaths20 HAPPY CAMP COMPLEX - August 2014 (Siskiyou County): 134,056 acres 6 structures destroyed, 0 death