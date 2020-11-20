Society

San Francisco apartment building burned in fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 3-alarm fire burning in a San Francisco high-rise apartment building has been contained.

Firefighters responded to the Gateway apartments, near the Embarcadero, around 1:20a.m. Friday. Flames could be seen shooting from an apartment on the 11th floor.

Two people were reportedly injured and are being treated by paramedics. The fire department reported the 11th, 12th and 13th floors of the building had been evacuated. Other residents have been asked to shelter-in-place.

Video posted on Twitter showed the flames and firefighters on scene investigating.



This isn't the first time this high-rise building has caught fire. in October 2018 floors 12 to 16 were damaged by fire. Residents from 30 units were displaced and a handful of people were treated for smoke inhalation.
