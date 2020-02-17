Bay Area high school basketball players talk about viral good sportsmanship moment

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5925082" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

In the last moments of a high school boys varsity basketball game in Fremont, Brahjon Thompson, #0 from James Logan High gave American High School's Uriel Rodrigez, #14 the ball and he was able to make the last shot of the night for senior night.