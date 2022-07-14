highland park parade shooting

EXCLUSIVE: Redwood City father grateful he, sons were unhurt at Highland Park parade shooting

By
EMBED <>More Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area Highland Park shooting survivor speaks out

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- For 11-year-old Eli and 9-year-old Dex, going to Highland Park for the July Fourth parade with their dad, Adam Schlifke, was becoming an annual tradition.

"It's sort of an honor for a kid to be on a float and so they were really looking forward to it and they enjoy spending time with the family and seeing everybody, but they were really excited about being on the float for sure," Schlifke says.

Their grandparents live in Highland Park and Schlifke's mom's business has a float in the annual parade.

But as we all know now, the joy of this year's parade quickly turned into terror when a gunman perched on a rooftop shot into the crowds.

"After hearing maybe 20 rounds, then it became pretty obvious that they were gun shots and then we heard another like 30 or 40 rounds of shots," Schlifke describes.

VIDEO: Illinois parade shooting: Orphaned toddler doesn't know parents are dead, family tells ABC News
EMBED More News Videos

Aiden McCarthy, whose parents Irina and Kevin McCarthy were killed in the Highland Park parade shooting, does not know the are gone, ABC News reports.



Like everyone else on Central Avenue, Adam found himself running, looking for somewhere to hide.

"When I was going around the corner, there was like a brick wall like support beam and I was just thinking, well, I can hide behind this, if this you know, if the shots come towards us but that's what I was thinking at the time, is like you know where I can hide to get away from the gunshots," he says.

Schlifke's family was fortunate. Adam, his stepfather and stepbrother were able to escape the gunfire. They eventually learned his mother and sons were safe too.

All of them made it to his parent's condo in downtown Highland Park.

That's where they waited for hours while police searched for the shooter, who killed seven people and wounded dozens others.

Schlifke says what he saw that day replays in his head.

RELATED: Highland Park parade shooting suspect's father says he is not culpable for son's attack

"Running that's what I see oftentimes, it's just everybody running and you know, really scared about what was happening," he says.

Since that day he's also had to have conversations and answer questions from his kids.

"They hear about these shootings a lot, pretty frequently and so it's almost not a shock when it should be. I think at the end of the day, they just want to know that they're in a place where they can be safe and be comfortable with their friends and their family," Schlifke says.

He says the feeling of safety for all of them is one that will take time to recover.

"A city like Redwood City is like a city like Highland Park, so your town can be super safe but people come from outside of the town and bring in guns. It'll be some time I think before things are back to normal for me and the way that I think about going to big events," he says about recovering from the trauma.

VIDEO: 'Funny' grandfather, parents of toddler among parade shooting victims: 7 killed identified
EMBED More News Videos

The identities of the 7 people killed in the July 4th parade shooting have been released. Derick Waller has the details.



Schlifke says he is grateful he and his family were not hurt.

But his heart breaks for the people who were impacted and lost loved ones.

Nine days after the Highland Park shooting, families joined other mass shooting survivors in Washington D.C. That's where they participated in a march and demanded lawmakers pass a federal ban on assault weapons.

The suspect in the parade shooting is facing several felony charges.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyredwood cityillinoisexclusivehighland park parade shootingmass shootingu.s. & worldsurvivor story
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGHLAND PARK PARADE SHOOTING
8-year-old paralyzed after being shot in Highland Park parade attack
Illinois parade shooting: Orphaned boy doesn't know parents are dead
Family who survived Highland Park shooting recalls horrific escape
Highland Park mayor was the Cub Scout leader to alleged July 4 gunman
TOP STORIES
4 East Bay schools broken into, vandalized over weekend
Forward progress stopped in grass fire Benicia, firefighters say
The stark disparity of inflation in the Bay Area
OC family hoping for cure for 7-year-old's rare brain cancer
Driver of stolen vehicle leads CHP on chase from Novato to Oakland
California blocks gun sales to those at risk of breaking law
VIDEO: Cal professor calls out senator for transphobic questions
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Woman hit by full bullet at A's game, not 'fragment'
SJPD finds underground bunker with $100K worth of stolen goods
Police investigating deadly stabbing in San Jose; no arrest made
Employee: Daily Harvest had no 'manpower' to call customers for recall
FDA approves new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax
More TOP STORIES News