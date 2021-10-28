Traffic

Highway 1 closed on California central coast after rockslide

EMBED <>More Videos

Rockslide closes Hwy 1 on Calif. central coast

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. -- A rockslide on the rugged central California coast forced closure of a long stretch of Highway 1 on Wednesday, state highway authorities said.

The closure extended from north of the Ragged Point Inn in San Luis Obispo County up to Gorda in Monterey County, Caltrans spokesperson Jim Shivers said in a social media post.

A photo showed large boulders covering much of the roadway.

"Rocks above the highway are being assessed by Caltrans with estimates of a one-week closure," Shivers said.

Highway 1 is a major scenic route for tourists traveling between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Ragged Point Inn is about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) north of Hearst Castle at San Simeon.

The slide came two days after a powerful storm hit California. Past storms have caused significant damage to the road clinging to steep coastal slopes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcaltranshighway 1road safetydrivingroad closurecaliforniatraffic delay
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rent at new SF senior living center tops out at $27K per month
SFSU seniors fear vaccine policy may interfere with graduation
Outrage after student wears KKK costume to East Bay high school
Bay Area events to celebrate Día de los Muertos
Bay Area charity rescues another family from Afghanistan
2 in custody after security incident at LAX prompts ground stop
Oakland school board brings back mentorship program after outcry
Show More
Facebook changes company name to Meta
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
SFPD, DA pressured to release more domestic violence cases data
Lawmakers discuss ways to reform CA's recall process
Outside Lands returns to Golden Gate Park this weekend
More TOP STORIES News