Highway 1 closed as crews battle wildfires near Stinson Beach

#muirfire approximately 20 acres on East side of Highway 1 and 15 acres on west side of Highway 1. @marincountyfire — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) October 24, 2019

The wildfire near @SlideRanch between #StinsonBeach and #MuirBeach in #WestMarin is being called the #MuirFire. Travelers can expect inconveniences as crews respond. Please urge folks to stay away from the area. @WestMarinFeed @KWMRradio — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) October 24, 2019

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling fast-moving wildfires near Stinson Beach, which prompted the closure of Highway 1, officials said.The blaze, called the Muir Fire, was reported around 10:45 a.m. and burned a total of 50 acres combined so far on both sides of Highway 1, according to the Marin County Fire Department.Highway 1 is temporarily closed in the area.Fire officials say the wildfire is moving toward the ocean.No structures are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered.Ten fire engines are either already there or en route and there are two fire crews, officials said.Motorists were advised to avoid the area.