Car crash closes part of Highway 1 near Tom Lantos Tunnel in Pacifica, authorities say

Bay City News
Sunday, December 11, 2022 12:54AM
Car crash closes part of Highway 1 in Pacifica: authorities
Part of State Highway 1 south of Pacifica is closed Saturday afternoon due to a traffic incident.

PACIFICA, Calif. -- Part of State Highway 1 south of Pacifica is closed Saturday afternoon due to a traffic incident.

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office alerted residents at 2:05 p.m. that Highway 1 is closed in the area north of the Tom Lantos Tunnel.

Emergency personnel are on scene, though no other information about the traffic accident is available at this time.

Officials say motorists should avoid the area and use alternate routes.

