Highway 17 fatal drunk driving suspect appears in court

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The woman accused of causing a deadly wrong-way crash on Highway 17 over Mother Day's weekend made her first court appearance Wednesday.

The collision killed Armando Canales, a 17-year-old Fremont boy who had dreams of becoming a firefighter.

"I'm never going to be able to get that chance to be able to hug him, kiss him, say I love him, nothing," said Canales' brother, Jose Cacilhas, outside the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice following the suspect's arraignment.

Prosecutors say Ashley Marie Oliver was returning to San Jose from Santa Cruz after a night of drinking.

Investigators are still trying to determine how long she had been driving the wrong way on the highway early Saturday morning, when she crashed into a vehicle carrying Canales and four of his friends. They survived the collision, but suffered major injuries.



"I'm completely broken, he was my everything, and it's taken in a way, not only from me, from his friends, his family, everybody, it's just not me," said Canales' mother, Tina Cacilhas, who recalled the last words she heard from her son, just hours before the crash.

"Every day that he left the house, he would say, 'Mama, I love you,' and I'm thankful for that."

Oliver was brought via wheelchair into court. The 28-year-old San Jose resident showed little emotion as a public defender spoke on her behalf. Oliver's bail was set at $450,000.

"This is every mother's worst nightmare," said Deputy District Attorney Heather Melton. "There's absolutely nothing we can do to bring her son back to her, but the DA's office will work tirelessly to bring justice to her, her family, and the community."

Oliver has been charged with multiple counts, including gross vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI. She is expected to return to court on May 23.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josesanta cruzhighway 17duisanta clara countycourtdrunk driving deathfatal crashdrunk drivingdui crashcollisioncrash
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News