Hikers trapped by high tide on Marin County beach

Firefighters are trying to rescue five people from a beach trapped by high tide in Marin County.The stranded hikers were first reported around 9 p.m.They were trapped just south of Muir Beach near the Pirate's Cove area.Firefighters were waiting for the tide to go down before rescuing them.Rescuers had considered hoisting the hikers or retrieving them with jet skis, but those options were deemed too risky.