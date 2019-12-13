Hillsborough heiress murder case: Murder charges dropped against star witness Olivier Adella

MURDER MYSTERY TIMELINE: The disappearance of Millbrae resident Keith Green
Last month, a jury found Li not guilty of all charges but deadlocked on Bayat. Prosecutors say Li lured Keith Green, the father of her two children, to her Hillsborough mansion in 2016, where he was shot by Bayat.
Olivier Adella, 44, was sent to jail and removed as a prosecution witness in September after he contacted a defense witness, his former girlfriend, on Instagram. At a hearing on Thursday, San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Robert Foiles ordered Adella to stay in jail until Jan. 10, when he will be formally sentenced for being an accessory after the fact.
#breaking The former key witness in the case against Tiffany Li and Kaveh Bayat, Olivier Adella, was in court this morning. The DA agreed to drop its motion to suspend the plea deal, effectively dropping the murder charges against him. @abc7newsbayarea @KGOdesk— Ed Walsh ABC7 News Bay Area (@EdWalshNews) December 12, 2019
The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced at the hearing Thursday that it would not seek to invalidate Adella's original plea agreement. Adella had pleaded no contest to being an accessory after the fact in exchange for his testimony against Li and Bayat.
In an exclusive interview with ABC 7 I-Team reporter Dan Noyes in 2017, Adella said he reluctantly agreed to dispose of Green's body in Sonoma County after fearing for his life and his family's safety. He said he also was concerned that if he didn't go along, the couple may try to pin the murder on him. He said he had refused a $50,000 offer from Li and Bayat to kill Green.
With credit for time served, Adella is expected to be released after his sentencing hearing next month. Prosecutors will announce on Dec.19 whether they will retry Bayat.
#breaking The decision over whether to retry defendant Kaveh Bayat has been postponed until Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. Prosecutors say they need more time. Bayat is accused of killing Keith Green in 2016. His former girlfriend Tiffany Li was found not guilty last month. @abc7newsbayarea— Ed Walsh ABC7 News Bay Area (@EdWalshNews) December 11, 2019