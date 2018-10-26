KEITH GREEN

Hillsborough heiress murder trial: bail reduction denied for boyfriend

A judge refused to reduce the $35 million bail for the boyfriend of a wealthy Hillsborough woman who is accused of killing the father of her two children. (KGO-TV)

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) --
A judge refused to reduce the bail on Thursday for the boyfriend of a wealthy Hillsborough woman who is accused of killing the father of her two children.

San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Robert Foiles rejected a request by an attorney for Kaveh Bayat to either reduce his bail to $1 million or free him without any bail.

Bayat's bail was kept at $35 million. Prosecutors say Bayat conspired with his girlfriend Tiffany Li to kill Keith Green in 2016.

Green's body was found dumped in Sonoma County. Investigators say Bayat shot Green and arranged for the couple's personal trainer and bodyguard, Olivier Adella, to dispose of the body.

Li was freed last year on a record bail of nearly $70 million in cash and property. She was in court Thursday and was ordered to re-appear on Nov. 14 for lawyers to discuss discovery issues.

Prosecutors say Bayat is not scheduled to appear in court again until the start of his trial in August next year.

Li's lawyers say she is being treated for breast cancer. Her treatment would have delayed the trail until April, but the trail was delayed even longer because of a scheduling conflict with Bayat's attorney.

Adella was freed on Oct. 4 but as part of a plea bargain, he will have to testify against Li and Bayat.

In an exclusive interview with ABC7 I-Team reporter Dan Noyes, Adella confessed to dumping Green's body but said he did so out of fear for his life and the safety of his family if he didn't cooperate.

He also told ABC7 that he believed the couple would try to pin the murder on him if he didn't dispose of the body.

