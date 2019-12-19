Hillsborough heiress murder trial: District attorney will not retry Kaveh Bayat for killing of Keith Green

RELATED LINKS & VIDEOS

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office has announced it will not retry Kaveh Bayat for the 2016 killing of Keith Green.Bayat is the former boyfriend of Hillsborough heiress TIffany Li. The former couple stood trial for killing Keith Green, the father of Li's children, in 2016.A jury found Li not guilty earlier this year.Green disappeared in April 2016 after meeting Li at the Millbrae Pancake House. The next month, Green's body was found in a field in Sonoma County dead from a single gunshot wound to the mouth. Authorities said they believed Green was killed in Li's Hillsborough mansion.