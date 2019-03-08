Hit and run driver leaves victim in the street with shattered pelvis outside Dublin/Pleasanton BART station

Dennis Ouimette was hit as he crossed the street on his way home from work.

By
DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- In the East Bay, a hit and run driver nearly killed a Livermore man as he crossed the street on his way home from work Friday.

Dennis Ouimette has felt terrible every day since the hit and run on Friday. Now, he's at Stanford Hospital, where he's having complications.

Dennis' wife Lisa said, "Day by day things just change as far as his medical status. He keeps having problem after problem, really tough."

Dennis was walking along this sidewalk and had taken just three steps into the street when he was hit.

Dennis said, "I flew off his windshield, I flew seven feet in the air and landed on my pelvis."

Dennis has a shattered left pelvis and internal injuries.

BART police believe the suspect was driving a silver or grey, mid-2000s Toyota sedan.

All his family feels toward the driver is anger.

Dennis said, "It's devastating, terrible, whoever did this needs to see this and come forward, be a man and come forward."

Dennis is expected to be unable to work for roughly eight months. That's why a GoFundMe page has been created.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
dublinhit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredbart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Surprise for traveling pianist who damaged piano transporting it on SF hill
4-H survival tips helped save missing Northern California sisters
Sonoma County supervisors want disaster declaration for flood victims
North Bay restaurant reopens after wildfire, another dealing with flood damage
Traveling musician with piano attached to bike crashes in SF
Retired state worker gets $400K for unused vacation, tax critics calling for reform
New affordable housing building for families opens in SF
Show More
Man holds coffee shop customers at gunpoint, steals laptops in Oakland
Here's the best time to travel to the Sierra this weekend
Careful search for owner of valuable African grey parrot
Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months in tax fraud case
The Warriors are a lot like 'The Bachelor'
More TOP STORIES News