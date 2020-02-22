Man arrested after injuring 2 in hit-and-run in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police are investigating a hit and run crash in San Francisco involving two people, including at least one homeless person on Thursday night.The crash took place around 11:30 p.m. at Mission and 13th Street, officials said.One person we spoke with who lives in a tent nearby told us what they heard and saw."I was laying in my tent, I heard an acceleration and then I heard it hit an object," San Francisco resident Megan Sue Belemonte said. "I realized the object was a trash can. The trash can hit the bus stop and the two people that were in it. The one gentleman that was in the bus stop had just recently got hit by another car."When officers arrived, they found two people who were struck and they were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.Officials said police searched the area, saw a vehicle matching the description on the 600 block of Van Ness and stopped the driver. A man was arrested for felony, hit and run and felony DUI.