Hobbies & Interests

Country Time paying kids' fines, lobbying for legalizing lemonade stands

NEW YORK -- Country Time is doubling down on its campaign to save one of America's favorite summer past times - children's lemonade stands.

The drink maker has been paying fines for kids across the country who have had their unpermitted stands shut down.

Now the company has a new website that shows where stands are legal, and directs visitors to where they can lobby their local lawmakers.

Lemonade stands are currently allowed without permits in just 15 states.

The company says, "Whether you live in a red state or blue state, every state can be a yellow state."

The website also offers downloadable yard signs to rally for the cause.

To learn more visit: http://countrytimelegalade.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & intereststicketslemonadefundraiser
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News