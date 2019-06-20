Country Time paying kids' fines, lobbying for legalizing lemonade stands

NEW YORK -- Country Time is doubling down on its campaign to save one of America's favorite summer past times - children's lemonade stands.
The drink maker has been paying fines for kids across the country who have had their unpermitted stands shut down.
Now the company has a new website that shows where stands are legal, and directs visitors to where they can lobby their local lawmakers.
Lemonade stands are currently allowed without permits in just 15 states.
The company says, "Whether you live in a red state or blue state, every state can be a yellow state."
The website also offers downloadable yard signs to rally for the cause.
To learn more visit: http://countrytimelegalade.com/
