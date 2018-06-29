HOBBIES & INTERESTS

IT'S BACK! NES Classic Edition returns to stores

EMBED </>More Videos

Nintendo released the NES on July 15, 1983. The miniature NES Classic is about to go back on sale. (Shutterstock)

Nintendo is playing games with the emotions of NES Classic fans, but this time it's good news. The gaming company announced the popular console will be hitting stores once again.

NES Classic Edition returned June 29 and is expected to be available for the rest of the year, the company tweeted.

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic (SNES Classic) will also be available through the end of the year.

When the NES Classic first went on sale in November 2016, demand was so high that it crashed Amazon's website, and it went on to become one of the most popular Christmas gifts of the 2016 season. Nintendo discontinued sales in April 2017, so this announcement marks another opportunity for fans who missed it the last time around.

Learn more about the history of NES in the video above.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesvideo gamenintendoshopping
Related
NES Classic mini console discontinued
NES Classic launch crashes Amazon
This day in history: Nintendo releases the NES
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
CRUNCH and SMACK: "Pickle Lady" becomes viral sensation
Unexpected official Scrabble words
Teen sinks half-court backwards shot in front of Globetrotters star
Lottery winner dies weeks after cashing in $1M scratch-off ticket
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News