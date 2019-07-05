SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's the middle of summer and you're looking for easy, wearable craft projects to do with your kids. Here are two ideas that Bay Area crafting queen and party planner Sophie Maletsky shared with ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze in our Modern Mom segment : Word Up Sunglasses and a Tiki Necklace using recycled cork. Your kids will love making them and wearing them to their next pool party!
Modern Mom: Summer Craft Projects with Sophie's World
