Spring has sprung: Napa woman turns Calla Lilies into colorful masterpieces

One of Ginger's Calla Lilies is pictured in Napa, Calif. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

By
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- Does a Calla Lily bloom this way naturally? Nope. Not until Ginger Harness of Napa gets her spray cans on them.

RELATED: 'The Bulb Guy' opens his backyard filled with thousands of flowers to the public

We're at 25 years and counting now on Calla Lily Alley, as she calls it, outside her home at Rolffs Manor in Napa.

We have one day between storms, and Ginger is hard at work with floral spray and a purpose. She'll do hundreds before finishing.

Neighbors say it would not be spring around here without Ginger.





