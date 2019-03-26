Spring has sprung: Napa woman turns Calla Lilies into colorful masterpieces

RELATED: 'The Bulb Guy' opens his backyard filled with thousands of flowers to the public
We're at 25 years and counting now on Calla Lily Alley, as she calls it, outside her home at Rolffs Manor in Napa.
We have one day between storms, and Ginger is hard at work with floral spray and a purpose. She'll do hundreds before finishing.
Neighbors say it would not be spring around here without Ginger.
"Aren't they already beautiful?"— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 26, 2019
"They are. And now, they're more beautiful." #SPRINGBREAK #NAPA #LILYPAINTER #abc7now. It's a non-toxic spray designed for flowers, btw. pic.twitter.com/NERv6SYEdw
This is not natural. Ginger will paint hundreds of them. #SPRINGBREAK #Napa #abc7now What would #Monet say? pic.twitter.com/TkKw7GTYTN— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 26, 2019
Best kind of #SPRINGBREAK in #Napa, and it has gone on for quarter century. Ginger Harness has begun painting the Call Lilys in an alley outside her home. Calls it Calla Lily Alley--- Would not be spring without her. #abc7now And she gets plenty of visitors. pic.twitter.com/4J02cS57IK— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 26, 2019