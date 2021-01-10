No big winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing; jackpot grows to $550 million

Saturday's winning numbers were: 14-26-38-45-46- Powerball:13

Powerball

Mega Millions

Friday's winning numbers were: 18, 3, 58, 16, 6 and a Megaball of 11.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=9244217" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Just after midnight, Jessie James Decker announced which finalist won the payout of a lifetime on "New Year's Rockin' Eve."

NEW YORK -- The Powerball jackpot has grown to more than a half-billion dollars after Saturday's drawing failed to produce a winner.The Mega Millions jackpot is even bigger, sparking lottery fever across the country.Here's what you need to know about both prizes:The Powerball jackpot had grown to $550 million (cash value: $411.4 million) by Sunday morning, the largest potential prize since March 2019.Powerball officials say it could be the 9th largest top prize in the game's history.The next drawing will be held on Wednesday, January 13.Even though no one won the big prize, two tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million. Those tickets were sold in Pennsylvania and Florida.The Powerball jackpot was last hit in New York in the Sept. 16, 2020 drawing."It's been a couple of years since the games have simultaneously offered jackpots this large, and our players are here for it," said May Scheve Reardon, chair of the Powerball Product Group and Executive Director of the Missouri Lottery.The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.The Mega Millions jackpot reached $600 million for the fourth time ever in history.Many lottery players are hoping for their chance at fortune as no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.Even though no one won the Mega Millions jackpot earlier this week, five tickets match all five white balls, making players in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York millionaires.Four of the winners won $1 million, and the winner from New York bought the optional Megaplier, bumping their prize up to $2 million.Our sister station WABC-TV reported that the $2 million winning ticket was bought at Citgo Mart in Middletown, Orange County, and a $1 million winning ticket was sold at Masso's Deli & Pizzeria in Gibbsboro, New Jersey.The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The next drawing is on Tuesday.