HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Scuba divers compete in underwater pumpkin carving contest

EMBED </>More Videos

A team of scuba divers competed in the annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving contest in the waters off Key Largo, Florida.

KEY LARGO, Fla. --
Here's one way to make carving pumpkins less messy - do it underwater!

On Sunday, a team of scuba divers competed in the annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving contest in the waters off the Florida Keys.

Underwater artists of all ages used dive knives and fine carving tools to transform pumpkins into their favorite sea creatures while submerged 30 feet beneath the surface.

Part of the challenge was keeping the naturally buoyant pumpkins from floating off as they carved!

Sebastian Gimeno, 16, and his brother Gabriel, 14, from Weston, Florida, took home top honors with their dolphin and half-moon design. They won a return dive trip courtesy of the competition's organizer, Amoray Dive Resort.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiespumpkinhalloweenu.s. & world
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Scrabble: You can now play 'twerk,' 'emoji'
IT'S BACK! NES Classic Edition returns to stores
CRUNCH and SMACK: "Pickle Lady" becomes viral sensation
Unexpected official Scrabble words
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Fatal crash shuts down southbound Hwy 101 in San Jose
Calistoga businesses taking a hit from PG&E power shutdown
Watch the 49ers take on the Packers on MNF on ABC7!
New Oakland program designed to keep people housed
Are you registered to vote? Check here
Climate change to cause global beer shortage, scientists say
Powered scooters back on SF streets
Fremont Street in SF partially reopened after 20 day closure
Show More
Same-sex penguin couple is first in Australia to nurture foster egg
Couple says they were mock raped at Ohio haunted house
Meghan and Harry's baby and the line to the throne
$25K reward offered in missing pregnant postal worker case
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $654M for Tuesday drawing
More News