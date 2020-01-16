SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Plants not only add beauty to your home or garden, but they are also good for your health too!
Angela Martin, founder of Verde Alcove, speaks with ABC7's Kumasi Aaron about all the benefits of plants and even helps her pick out the perfect houseplant!
RELATED: Plants on your desk at work can help reduce stress, study finds
For plant tips and where to find the Verde Alcove truck, you can follow Angela on her social media.
To find out which houseplant Kumasi chose, watch the video in the player above!
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Verde Alcove plant guru shares importance of greenery, helps choose perfect houseplant
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News