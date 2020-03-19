Coronavirus

Families putting holiday lights back up to spread cheer during coronavirus pandemic

Maybe you've noticed this around your neighborhood: People are bringing their Christmas decorations out of storage as a way to spread some cheer during the coronavirus pandemic.

People in Calgary, Pittsburgh and beyond are spreading the message of holiday cheer to help liven up their homes for their children and neighborhood during this time of quarantine. There have been social media posts encouraging people to join in and put up their holiday decorations.



Lane Grindle, a broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers, posted on his Twitter account: "What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity."

Since then, people have joined in on the fun, sharing photos of their decorations going up to lighten the mood.








Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholiday lightssocietycoronavirusfamilygood news
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News