holiday lights

"Crippsmas Place": Fremont neighborhood decorated for drive-thru light show

By Matt Boone
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- For another year, Cripps Place in Fremont has transformed into "Crippsmas Place."

This year, the organizers are asking everyone to stay inside their cars instead of walking along the sidewalks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Santa won't be making a visit either.

"I thought it was important to bring the spirit to everybody. Just to see the true enjoyment and excitement that kids get is just heartwarming," said Francine Madrigal, one of the residents who helped organize the event.

VIDEO: Christmas in the Park is a drive-thru experience this holiday season
EMBED More News Videos

Christmas in the Park in San Jose is an annual activity that has been made into a drive-through for this year's festivities.



Started in the 1960's as a fundraiser for the Leukemia-Lymphoma Society, the homes in Crippsmas Place have more than just lights. The yards are filled with larger than life cutouts of well-known cartoon and comic book characters.



Meanwhile, hundreds of people drove through Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in San Jose to celebrate the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

RELATED: Check out these COVID-safe Bay Area holiday light shows, activities, events

Public health officials in Santa Clara County had warned residents not to gather for the celebration. Instead, they showed up in cars to light a candle, give flowers and to get a blessing from the priest.

"Our message was to stay home," said Father Bernardo.

WATCH: Parking lot of water park turned into drive-thru holiday light show with world's largest tunnel
EMBED More News Videos

The parking lot of Hurricane Harbor Splashtown has turned into a winter wonderland of lights🌟 and music with the world's largest light tunnel!



However, they were prepared for people to come by anyway, with a cue through their parking lot. Some vendors also showed up on the sidewalk, though Father Bernardo said he had not sanctioned them.

"That was the challenge tonight," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfremontholiday lightsholidaycoronavirus californiachristmas treechristmasfamilyfun stuffcommunitystay at home ordercovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS
Drive-thru holiday light show is home to world's largest light tunnel
Hanukkah House known around the world!
LIST: COVID-safe holiday activities and events in Bay Area
Sugar Land ballpark shines bright with 3 million lights for holidays
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area counties on standby to receive 1st batch of vaccine
Building a Better Bay Area: Vaccine Watch
SF allows you to see 1 person from another household outdoors
30 retailers, restaurant chains that filed for bankruptcy in 2020
CDC officially allows COVID vaccine to be administered in US
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
SF photographer captures magical proposal
Show More
Former development aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment
Bay Area hospitals prep for 1st COVID-19 vaccine delivery
Family says they were kicked off flight due to 2-year-old's mask violation
Virgin Galactic test flight aborted due to 'lost connection'
Man in custody after climbing onto airplane's wing
More TOP STORIES News