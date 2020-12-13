"Crippsmas Place": Fremont neighborhood decorated for drive-thru light show

This year, the organizers are asking everyone to stay inside their cars instead of walking along the sidewalks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Santa won't be making a visit either.
"I thought it was important to bring the spirit to everybody. Just to see the true enjoyment and excitement that kids get is just heartwarming," said Francine Madrigal, one of the residents who helped organize the event.
VIDEO: Christmas in the Park is a drive-thru experience this holiday season
Started in the 1960's as a fundraiser for the Leukemia-Lymphoma Society, the homes in Crippsmas Place have more than just lights. The yards are filled with larger than life cutouts of well-known cartoon and comic book characters.
In Fremont, it was opening night for “Crippsmas Place” the long-time holiday light celebration on Cripps Place. This year, visitors were asked to stay in their cars to see all the detailed dioramas. But of a traffic jam, but very festive! pic.twitter.com/59qOguEVJF— Matt Boone (@MattBooneNews) December 13, 2020
Meanwhile, hundreds of people drove through Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in San Jose to celebrate the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe.
RELATED: Check out these COVID-safe Bay Area holiday light shows, activities, events
Public health officials in Santa Clara County had warned residents not to gather for the celebration. Instead, they showed up in cars to light a candle, give flowers and to get a blessing from the priest.
"Our message was to stay home," said Father Bernardo.
WATCH: Parking lot of water park turned into drive-thru holiday light show with world's largest tunnel
However, they were prepared for people to come by anyway, with a cue through their parking lot. Some vendors also showed up on the sidewalk, though Father Bernardo said he had not sanctioned them.
"That was the challenge tonight," he said.