"Crippsmas Place": Fremont neighborhood decorated for drive-thru light show

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- For another year, Cripps Place in Fremont has transformed into "Crippsmas Place."This year, the organizers are asking everyone to stay inside their cars instead of walking along the sidewalks due to the COVID-19 pandemic . Santa won't be making a visit either."I thought it was important to bring the spirit to everybody. Just to see the true enjoyment and excitement that kids get is just heartwarming," said Francine Madrigal, one of the residents who helped organize the event.Started in the 1960's as a fundraiser for the Leukemia-Lymphoma Society, the homes in Crippsmas Place have more than just lights. The yards are filled with larger than life cutouts of well-known cartoon and comic book characters.Meanwhile, hundreds of people drove through Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in San Jose to celebrate the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe.Public health officials in Santa Clara County had warned residents not to gather for the celebration. Instead, they showed up in cars to light a candle, give flowers and to get a blessing from the priest."Our message was to stay home," said Father Bernardo.However, they were prepared for people to come by anyway, with a cue through their parking lot. Some vendors also showed up on the sidewalk, though Father Bernardo said he had not sanctioned them."That was the challenge tonight," he said.