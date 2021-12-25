Society

Shoppers hit San Francisco's Union Square for last-minute holiday gifts

By Tim Johns
EMBED <>More Videos

Shoppers hit SF's Union Square for last-minute holiday gifts

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Amid the giant Christmas trees, festive wreaths, and dazzling lights, Union Square was packed with people Friday night.

Many of them hit the shops picking up some last-minute items.

RELATED: Restaurants open on Christmas Day 2021

"Well we had lunch at Neiman Marcus, and we did some shopping at Macy's last minute. We forgot a few things," said Mallory McGowan.

Others had their shopping lists already completed and came out just to see the decorations.
"I always come for the last, numerous years," said Jenny Tsang.

Neha Monga came with her family.

WATCH: Video shows decimated San Francisco Louis Vuitton store after massive smash-and-grab robbery

EMBED More News Videos

Multiple suspects have been arrested after a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco was hit by thieves.



"Last year we were not out because the pandemic was really at its peak. But this year feels very lively," Monga said.

But shopping wasn't the only thing on people's minds. After the smash-and-grab robberies that happened here just weeks ago, safety was also a consideration.
Law enforcement has been a noticeable presence outside Union Square stores this holiday season after smash-and-grab robberies rocked the area several weeks ago.

Their presence gave many of the shoppers we talked to, a sense of security.

WATCH: Video shows stream of handbag thieves sprinting out of San Francisco Neiman Marcus

EMBED More News Videos

Police are investigating a case of shoplifting at Neiman Marcus in San Francisco's Union Square, where a group of suspects bolted out the store with designer bags in hand before jumping into waiting cars.



"It's well lit. This is all remodeled. It's beautiful out. Lots of people out. Just a really nice day and evening," said Bell Burns.

The other issue top of mind was COVID.

But despite the threat of omicron, many say they won't let it ruin their holiday spirit.

"All we got to do is be careful, wear a mask and wash our hands all the time," said Comie Sotio.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosafetyholiday shoppingrobberyshoppingrestaurantpolice
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Bay Area man drives nearly 1,000 miles to get home from Tahoe
COVID-19: SF tightens vaccine, indoor masking mandates
Marin family spending $1,500 to COVID test guests for NYE party
NFL legend, Raiders great John Madden dies unexpectedly at 85
New California laws that will take effect on Jan. 1
Fewer support piles under revised SF Millennium Tower fix: Report
Show More
Report: Apple hands out $180K bonuses to keep top engineers
CA's COVID test positivity rate quadruples in last 2 weeks
San Francisco's New Year's Eve fireworks show canceled
Global COVID cases up by 11% last week: WHO
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
More TOP STORIES News