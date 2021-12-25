Shoppers hit San Francisco's Union Square for last-minute holiday gifts

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11256055" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Multiple suspects have been arrested after a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco was hit by thieves.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10866419" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are investigating a case of shoplifting at Neiman Marcus in San Francisco's Union Square, where a group of suspects bolted out the store with designer bags in hand before jumping into waiting cars.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Amid the giant Christmas trees, festive wreaths, and dazzling lights, Union Square was packed with people Friday night.Many of them hit the shops picking up some last-minute items."Well we had lunch at Neiman Marcus, and we did some shopping at Macy's last minute. We forgot a few things," said Mallory McGowan.Others had their shopping lists already completed and came out just to see the decorations."I always come for the last, numerous years," said Jenny Tsang.Neha Monga came with her family."Last year we were not out because the pandemic was really at its peak. But this year feels very lively," Monga said.But shopping wasn't the only thing on people's minds. After the smash-and-grab robberies that happened here just weeks ago, safety was also a consideration.Law enforcement has been a noticeable presence outside Union Square stores this holiday season after smash-and-grab robberies rocked the area several weeks ago.Their presence gave many of the shoppers we talked to, a sense of security."It's well lit. This is all remodeled. It's beautiful out. Lots of people out. Just a really nice day and evening," said Bell Burns.The other issue top of mind was COVID.But despite the threat of omicron, many say they won't let it ruin their holiday spirit."All we got to do is be careful, wear a mask and wash our hands all the time," said Comie Sotio.