Bay Area shoppers get early start for holiday meals as COVID-19 cases soar

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Less than two weeks away from Thanksgiving and we've seen a surge of COVID-19 cases across the country."It's the holidays, it's been a crazy year for everybody and we're just thinking about staying safe and staying home," says San Francisco's Reed Harrington.His comments come at a time when COVID-19 cases are soaring and indoor dining is ending in some cities like San Francisco . Harrington says he doesn't want to deal with supermarket crowds, especially now. That's why his main shopping is done."We picked up our turkey and our ham and we're just putting things together," says Harrington.But quieter shopping with empty aisle's like this are still out there. That's because at least one store, San Francisco's Rainbow Grocery in this case, is offering a reservation only, half capacity, late night shop after closing time."We decided to offer this and a lot of what we heard last week was that they felt a lot safer. Safety was one of their main concerns and that was one of their main motivators for coming in during the reservation time," says "B" Baumann of Rainbow Grocery.And while it is only on certain nights, it's something that will likely help those families who are doing all they can to still make some good-ole holiday memories."No visiting families so it's really sad but we try to save us and save other people as well," says Asuman Sahan who was shopping in San Francisco when ABC7 spoke with her."I know there's a lot of restrictions but I think the community, the people are going to make an extra effort to make sure that it is meaningful this time," says San Francisco's Ron Gonzalez.If you'd like to reserve time to shop at Rainbow Grocery, click here.