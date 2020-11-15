Bay Area shoppers get early start for holiday meals as COVID-19 cases soar

"It's the holidays, it's been a crazy year for everybody and we're just thinking about staying safe and staying home," says San Francisco's Reed Harrington.
His comments come at a time when COVID-19 cases are soaring and indoor dining is ending in some cities like San Francisco. Harrington says he doesn't want to deal with supermarket crowds, especially now. That's why his main shopping is done.
RELATED: 'Not worth it to stay open': Bay Area restaurants adjust to COVID-19 reopening rollbacks, new indoor dining ban
"We picked up our turkey and our ham and we're just putting things together," says Harrington.
But quieter shopping with empty aisle's like this are still out there. That's because at least one store, San Francisco's Rainbow Grocery in this case, is offering a reservation only, half capacity, late night shop after closing time.
"We decided to offer this and a lot of what we heard last week was that they felt a lot safer. Safety was one of their main concerns and that was one of their main motivators for coming in during the reservation time," says "B" Baumann of Rainbow Grocery.
And while it is only on certain nights, it's something that will likely help those families who are doing all they can to still make some good-ole holiday memories.
RELATED: CA health secretary updates small gathering guidelines for Thanksgiving, holidays
"No visiting families so it's really sad but we try to save us and save other people as well," says Asuman Sahan who was shopping in San Francisco when ABC7 spoke with her.
"I know there's a lot of restrictions but I think the community, the people are going to make an extra effort to make sure that it is meaningful this time," says San Francisco's Ron Gonzalez.
If you'd like to reserve time to shop at Rainbow Grocery, click here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic