building a better bay area

Bay Area shoppers get early start for holiday meals as COVID-19 cases soar

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Less than two weeks away from Thanksgiving and we've seen a surge of COVID-19 cases across the country.

"It's the holidays, it's been a crazy year for everybody and we're just thinking about staying safe and staying home," says San Francisco's Reed Harrington.

His comments come at a time when COVID-19 cases are soaring and indoor dining is ending in some cities like San Francisco. Harrington says he doesn't want to deal with supermarket crowds, especially now. That's why his main shopping is done.

RELATED: 'Not worth it to stay open': Bay Area restaurants adjust to COVID-19 reopening rollbacks, new indoor dining ban
EMBED More News Videos

Much of the Bay Area is pivoting once again when it comes to eating out. Indoor dining has shut down in San Francisco due a rise in COVID-19 cases and Santa Clara, Contra Costa and Marin counties plan to end indoor dining next week.



"We picked up our turkey and our ham and we're just putting things together," says Harrington.

But quieter shopping with empty aisle's like this are still out there. That's because at least one store, San Francisco's Rainbow Grocery in this case, is offering a reservation only, half capacity, late night shop after closing time.

"We decided to offer this and a lot of what we heard last week was that they felt a lot safer. Safety was one of their main concerns and that was one of their main motivators for coming in during the reservation time," says "B" Baumann of Rainbow Grocery.

And while it is only on certain nights, it's something that will likely help those families who are doing all they can to still make some good-ole holiday memories.

RELATED: CA health secretary updates small gathering guidelines for Thanksgiving, holidays

"No visiting families so it's really sad but we try to save us and save other people as well," says Asuman Sahan who was shopping in San Francisco when ABC7 spoke with her.

"I know there's a lot of restrictions but I think the community, the people are going to make an extra effort to make sure that it is meaningful this time," says San Francisco's Ron Gonzalez.

If you'd like to reserve time to shop at Rainbow Grocery, click here.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsan franciscobuilding a better bay areaholidaycoronavirus californiathanksgivinggrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Bay Area restaurants adjust to new indoor dining ban
Travel advisory issued, but will it be taken seriously?
Newsom apologizes for attending birthday party in Napa County
AI helping lower costs, speed up construction projects
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump admits Biden won election for the 1st time, then reverses it
Bay Area celebrates Diwali with mix of tradition, COVID-19 rules
Trump Rally turns violent in Sacramento
China, 14 other countries sign world's biggest trade pact
Obama memoir confronts role his presidency played in Trump's rise
Poll workers contract COVID-19, but Election Day link unclear
'Famines of biblical proportions' feared in 2021
Show More
Bay Area restaurants adjust to new indoor dining ban
FROM THE ARCHIVES: 'Batkid' saved SF on Nov. 15, 2013
Everything to know about SpaceX launch scheduled for tonight
Owner of East Bay sports bar Ricky's dies
1 stabbed, 20 arrested in clashes during DC pro-Trump protest
More TOP STORIES News