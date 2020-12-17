home depot

Home Depot to pay $20.8M fine for lax contractor, lead practices oversight

Home Depot Inc. will pay a $20.8 million fine for failing to ensure that its contractors follow lead paint rules. The civil penalty announced Thursday by the Environmental Protection Agency is the largest such penalty to date under the Toxic Substances Control Act.

Under the proposed settlement, Home Depot must implement a program to ensure that the firms and contractors it hires to perform home renovations are certified to use lead-safe work practices.

The Atlanta company announced in 2017 that it was the subject of a probe by the EPA's criminal investigation division into its compliance with lead-safe work practices. Home Depot then said it was cooperating with the EPA.

RELATED: Home Depot investing $50 million to increase pool of construction workers

EPA said that while investigating customer complaints about Home Depot renovations, it found the company subcontracted work to firms that did not use lead-safe work practices. It also did not perform required post-renovation cleaning, give EPA pamphlets on lead-based pain to occupants, or maintain records of compliance with the law, the agency said.

Residential lead-based paint was banned in 1978 but still remains in many older dwellings. Exposure to lead dust and paint chips can cause health problems including behavioral disorders, learning disabilities, seizures and even death.

The U.S. is joined by three states. Of the $20.75 million penalties, Utah will be paid $750,000, Massachusetts will be paid $732,000 and Rhode Island gets $50,000.

The proposed settlement, lodged in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, is subject to a 30-day public comment period and final court approval.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenutahmassachusettsrhode islandhome improvementhome depot
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HOME DEPOT
'I believe in white power': Woman charged in mask dispute
Home Depot attorneys meet with Oakland officials over homeless encampments
Oakland developer offers cash to homeless to clear Home Depot encampment
Oakland City Councilman wants to close street due to crime
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA shatters COVID-19 record with 379 deaths in 24 hours
SF orders mandatory quarantine for incoming travelers
CA has more daily COVID-19 cases than UK, India, France
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
COVID-19 updates: Record number of CA deaths, SF travel quarantine
Coronavirus: 2 people dying every hour in LA Co., health officer says
Vaccine Watch: Getting Answers Town Hall Friday
Show More
Central Valley deputies surprise drivers with cash
Survey shows Black Americans wary of COVID-19 vaccine
EXCLUSIVE: 'Hot Cop of the Castro' starting new life after jail
Grocery worker bitten by coyote in Lafayette
Expect quicker authorization of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News