Home falls down sandy bluff along Lake Michigan shoreline in Michigan

WHITE RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A western Michigan lakefront home has fallen down a sandy bluff in an area plagued by erosion.

WOOD-TV reports that Muskegon County officials had been monitoring the condition of the White River Township home which toppled over about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Neighbor Bob Lloyd told WZZM-TV that he heard a sound "and could just see the house going."

The home's owner was at another property when it fell. She wanted neighbors to pitch in for a shoreline rock wall to slow erosion but ran out of time.

Storms have caused beach erosion, flooding and damage to seawalls and roads.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michigancollapsebeach erosionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3.9 magnitude quake strikes near Morgan Hill
2 arrested after man killed trying to stop laptop theft in Oakland
High Surf Advisory in effect until Thursday morning
2 Sonoma Co. deputies injured in crash
'Sober Curious' movement on the rise
New domestic partnership law now in effect across California
WATCH IN 60: 2 Arrested after Oakland laptop theft, remembering David Stern, New Year's swim
Show More
Minimum wage to increase for workers across Bay Area
ABC7 celebrates 70 years of Building a Better Bay Area
Questions surface after propane tank explodes at Santa Rosa homeless camp
South Bay teen creates e-waste recycling program
AccuWeather forecast: Foggy morning, mostly sunny afternoon
More TOP STORIES News