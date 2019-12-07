Home invasion robbery leads to officer-involved shooting in San Francisco, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are following reports of an officer-involved shooting in the Mission.

ABC7 News was at the scene of Mission and 23rd.

According to San Francisco Police, at approximately 8:34 AM, officers responded to a call at 23rd Street and Capp Street regarding a report of a home invasion robbery. Officers made contact with an individual matching the description of a suspect.



Police say the suspect assaulted the officers with a weapon, and an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect and an officer were transported to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

San Francisco Police advised people on Twitter to avoid the area.


