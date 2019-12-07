Home invasion robbery leads to officer-involved shooting in San Francisco, police say

Here is the latest update from @SFPD on the officer involved shooting in the Mission.



Police say the shooting occurred after a suspect assaulted the officers with a weapon. Both the suspect and an officer were transported to a local hospital https://t.co/Qm7mMNo6hN pic.twitter.com/B7Pwj1r1Tn — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) December 7, 2019

⚠️ AVOID THE AREA ⚠️ POLICE ACTIVITY - Please Avoid the Area of 23rd & Mission Street as we conduct a shooting investigation. PIO en-route. Updates will follow. #sf #sfpd pic.twitter.com/SdgflF7d1s — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) December 7, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are following reports of an officer-involved shooting in the Mission.ABC7 News was at the scene of Mission and 23rd.According to San Francisco Police, at approximately 8:34 AM, officers responded to a call at 23rd Street and Capp Street regarding a report of a home invasion robbery. Officers made contact with an individual matching the description of a suspect.Police say the suspect assaulted the officers with a weapon, and an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect and an officer were transported to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.San Francisco Police advised people on Twitter to avoid the area.