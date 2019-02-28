Home & Garden

How to load the dishwasher: Do's and don'ts guide goes viral

EMBED <>More Videos

If the peace in your household has ever been disrupted by the dishwasher, you are not alone.

Updated an hour ago
If the peace in your household has ever been disrupted by the dishwasher, you are not alone.

If you live with someone you feel does not understand the basic concept of loading it properly, here you go. A how-to guide posted on Vinepair is making the rounds.

They posted a handy guide, courtesy of a chef, that they say will seriously improve your life in ways you never knew possible.

First, here are the DON'Ts:

-Please DO NOT place everything at random.
-Do NOT place the glasses horizontally.
-Or put the bowls on the bottom shelf. They take up too much space there.

Now for the Dos:

-All small glasses on one side, all coffee mugs on the other.
-Organization is key.
-Large stemware goes in the back - you knew that.
-And cutlery always faces upwards. (No reasoning given here, but it's probably a visual thing.)

Feel free to print this and post it in your kitchen.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
home & gardenrelationshipsbuzzworthyfoodsocietybig talkers
TOP STORIES
Russian River slowly receding, remains in major flood stage
Updated 18 minutes ago
3 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash on I-80 in Emeryville
Updated 2 hours ago
Accuweather Forecast: Dry today, tracking more rain
Updated 35 minutes ago
PG&E planned in 2013 to fix power line that may have started Camp Fire
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on EB I-580 in Oakland
Updated an hour ago
SF public defender Adachi remembered as a warrior for poor, minority communities
Show More
Catastrophic flooding turns Guerneville into an island
Updated an hour ago
Napa River pushes past flood stage
Flood waters surround community of Monte Rio, submerging roads
Suspect in deadly Danville shooting found in Illinois, dies after shooting himself in head
How common are Atmospheric Rivers?
More TOP STORIES News