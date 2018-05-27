BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: A healthy home

Tips for making cleaning fun for kids! (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
As the founder of Say Yes, an award-winning lifestyle website, Liz Stanley develops creative content that celebrates family life. Collaborating with her team, Liz shares practical tips with her readers revolving around a variety of topics including food, style, travel, crafts, home, and family.

Liz knows that it can be challenging for kids to complete household chores. The mother of three has discovered that it helps to find a game that your children like and incorporate household cleaning for a healthier home environment. Below are her tips on how to get kids excited and involved in tidying your space!

  • Sort laundry by lights, darks, and specific colors! See how many colors or sock matches your kids can find. Add detergents and scent boosters, such as Tide, Gain, or Downy Unstoppable In Wash Scent Booster for extra freshness.


  • Play Eye Spy! Set a timer for three minutes and see how many surface scuffs your children can spot and erase. Cut a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser into fourths and divide between children. The small eraser size fits perfectly into each child's hand making cleaning fun and easy!

  • Kids love spray bottles! Supervise as they spray counters, windows, and stained clothing before adding to the washing machine.

  • Making a volcano in the garbage disposal not only cleans, but the eruption of foam and bubbles entertains the kids! Baking soda and vinegar are cleaning agents that help remove food remnants from inside your garbage disposal. To make the volcano, pour about cup of baking soda, a cup of vinegar, and a few drops of Dawn Ultra Concentrated Dishwashing Liquid.

  • Turn your living room into a dusting dance party! Play music and let the kids take turns using the Swiffer Duster while they move.


Walgreens and P&G have partnered on a Healthy Homes campaign! From now until 6/30, Walgreens is offering $5 off when you spend $20 or more on P&G products. A great way to jump start your spring cleaning. Click here for more information.
