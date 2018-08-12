BAY AREA LIFE

BAY AREA LIFE: Add curb appeal to your home

RW Garage Doors has showrooms filled with high-quality garage door options that fit every budget and style.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
RW Garage Doors has showrooms filled with high-quality garage door options that fit every budget and style. Along with traditional steel, modern steel, and modern glass, this industry leader handcrafts custom wood doors to maximize your home's curb appeal.

With solid wood constructions ranging from the ever-popular Vineyard French Country design to the rustic Spanish Mediterranean design, choose from numerous shapes, stains, and patterns or create your very own customized garage door from scratch!

Showroom locations:
Vacaville Showroom
845 Davis St.
Vacaville, CA 95687
(877) 479-3667
(707) 446-9214

Hayward Showroom

31911 Hayman St.
Hayward, CA 94544
(877) 419-3667
(510) 657-8700

For more information visit the RW website.

