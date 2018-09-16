BAY AREA LIFE

BAY AREA LIFE: Complete buyers guide for garage doors!

With an expansive showroom overflowing with door options, RW Garage Doors in Hayward is your source for quality repair, replacement, and installation.

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
With an expansive showroom overflowing with door options, RW Garage Doors in Hayward is your source for quality repair, replacement, and installation. Get help for all of your garage door needs, including torsion spring replacement, quiet roller replacement, sectional panel replacement, off track garage door repair, and garage door opener repair. Call or visit today!

If you are planning on purchasing a garage door, keep in mind the following tips:

1. Steel garage doors are the perfect low maintenance option. These doors can often look like high-quality wood for a fraction of the cost.

2. Modern steel garage doors combine traditional steel construction with stylish, full-view glass windows to give your home contemporary curb appeal.

3. If you are searching for a high-end finish to your home, opt for a handcrafted, solid wood garage door. RW Garage Doors manufactures custom wood designs, so you can build your dream fit while increasing the value of your home.

4. Swing carriage garage doors blend today's technology with old world charm. At RW Garage Doors, this traditional option is built with a sturdy steel frame within a customizable wooden shell, so you can enjoy an up-to-date door with a classic exterior.

RW Garage Doors - Hayward Showroom
31911 Hayman St.
Hayward, CA 94544
(510) 620-0600
https://www.rwgaragedoors.com/hayward-garage-door-repair.html
