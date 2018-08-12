BAY AREA LIFE: Empire carpet

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Empire effortlessly installs beautiful carpet and flooring in just four easy steps! Simply call to schedule a free in-home estimate, shop floor and carpet samples, get professional room measurements with an all-inclusive price estimate, and receive professional installation. This industry leader offers convenient shop-at-home service, quality name-brand floors, and unbeatable prices to make your dream floors a reality.
Now Empire offers the world's first 100% hypoallergenic and odor-neutralizing carpet! Designed with allergy, asthma, and nasal issue sufferers in mind, Empire Today Home Fresh's innovative construction contains built-in padding and odor-neutralizing minerals to keep your home smelling fresh and your carpet dirt and dust-free. In addition, the cloth fibers do not absorb moisture, which effectively guard against the growth of microbes and allergens!
For more information on Empire Today Home Fresh carpet visit the Empire website.
For more Bay Area Life segments, visit this page.