BAY AREA LIFE

BAY AREA LIFE: Empire carpet

EMBED </>More Videos

Empire effortlessly installs beautiful carpet and flooring in just four easy steps!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Empire effortlessly installs beautiful carpet and flooring in just four easy steps! Simply call to schedule a free in-home estimate, shop floor and carpet samples, get professional room measurements with an all-inclusive price estimate, and receive professional installation. This industry leader offers convenient shop-at-home service, quality name-brand floors, and unbeatable prices to make your dream floors a reality.

Now Empire offers the world's first 100% hypoallergenic and odor-neutralizing carpet! Designed with allergy, asthma, and nasal issue sufferers in mind, Empire Today Home Fresh's innovative construction contains built-in padding and odor-neutralizing minerals to keep your home smelling fresh and your carpet dirt and dust-free. In addition, the cloth fibers do not absorb moisture, which effectively guard against the growth of microbes and allergens!

For more information on Empire Today Home Fresh carpet visit the Empire website.
For more Bay Area Life segments, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homebay area lifeconstructionhome improvementhome repairs
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BAY AREA LIFE
BAY AREA LIFE: Add curb appeal to your home
Bay Area LIFE: Up close with the lead of Les Miserables
BAY AREA LIFE: The latest in hip and knee joint replacement
BAY AREA LIFE: Solid wood furniture made to last!
More bay area life
HOME & GARDEN
BAY AREA LIFE: Add curb appeal to your home
Thinking of ditching the dryer? Try line-drying clothes instead!
BAY AREA LIFE: Solid wood furniture made to last!
BAY AREA LIFE: Garage doors that fit every style and budget
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
2 18-year-olds die in Walnut Creek crash, teen driver faces DUI, manslaughter charges
VIDEO: Here are the delicious foods making mouths sing at Outside Lands
Searching for the American Dream with 2 Elvis impersonators on Hollywood Boulevard
Decomposing body found in column of SoCal supermarket
Charlottesville victim's mother: 'So much healing to do'
4 arrested in Charlottesville rallies
North Berkeley BART station reopens after major medical emergency
VIDEO: Dashcam catches plane landing on San Leandro freeway
Show More
Carr Fire evacuees find fish alive, fed by firefighters
Man arrested for 4th DUI after deadly Oakland crash
Unite the Right rally supporters dwarfed by counter-protesters in DC
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
Small plane lands on I-580 in San Leandro, no one hurt
More News