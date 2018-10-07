BAY AREA LIFE

BAY AREA LIFE: RW Garage Doors

EMBED </>More Videos

Enhance your home's curb appeal!

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
RW Garage Doors offers showrooms with countless patterns, shapes, and stain options to help you create your very own customized garage door. Update your home by adding a sprinkle of old world charm with traditional swing carriage garage doors! Handcrafted to last, this classic option combines luxury and functionality to ensure that your door meets today's requirements.

At RW Garage doors, each swing carriage door is built with rot resistant Accoya. This super wood stands strong against heat and water damage, so you can enjoy solid garage performance for decades to come.

RW Garage Doors - Hayward Showroom
31911 Hayman St.
Hayward, CA 94544

(510) 620-0600
Find more information on swing carriage garage doors on the RW Garage Doors website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homebay area lifehome improvementconstructionreal estateHayward
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BAY AREA LIFE
BAY AREA LIFE: August Hall
BAY AREA LIFE: Washington Hospital Pavilion
Bay Area LIFE: Ren Faire food scene
Get movin' and groovin' with the cast of On Your Feet!
More bay area life
HOME & GARDEN
Bay Area woman finds metallic particles in brand new oven
Burst water pipe? Woman told to wait a week for plumber
BAY AREA LIFE: 7 tips for remodeling!
BAY AREA LIFE: Complete buyers guide for garage doors!
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Brush fire scorches thousands of acres, burns home in Solano County
SpaceX to attempt rocket launch and landing
Cal Fire mopping up after brush fire in San Jose
The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later
Blue Angels pilots meet fans at SF Fleet Week
Katt Williams arrested for allegedly assaulting driver in Portland
Santa Rosa remembers fire anniversary with prayer service
'Horribly neglected' dog gets remarkable transformation
Show More
Earthquake alert to be tested on BART trains
Richard Sherman: Rule tweaks helping average QBs put up HOF numbers
Oakland rallies against Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation
49ers RB Matt Breida sprains ankle in loss to Cardinals
WATCH: Best moments from the Blue Angels air show on Saturday
More News