BAY AREA LIFE: RW Garage Doors

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --RW Garage Doors offers showrooms with countless patterns, shapes, and stain options to help you create your very own customized garage door. Update your home by adding a sprinkle of old world charm with traditional swing carriage garage doors! Handcrafted to last, this classic option combines luxury and functionality to ensure that your door meets today's requirements.
At RW Garage doors, each swing carriage door is built with rot resistant Accoya. This super wood stands strong against heat and water damage, so you can enjoy solid garage performance for decades to come.
RW Garage Doors - Hayward Showroom
31911 Hayman St.
Hayward, CA 94544
(510) 620-0600
Find more information on swing carriage garage doors on the RW Garage Doors website.