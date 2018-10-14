BAY AREA LIFE: Stunning home remodels

Although American Kitchen Company specializes in delivering your dream kitchen, "The Leading Expert in Residential Remodel," can also refurbish your entire home. Kyle and Abel just finished a custom remodel that reflects their client's unique personality, vision, and needs. Follow these design tips to revamp your space in style!1. Mix a classic hardwood floor with a contemporary tile pattern to give traditional spaces a modern upgrade.2. Adding texturized pieces creates interest and infuses your living room with subtle pizzazz.3. Match different colors, textures, and finishes for a stylish, monochromatic look.4. Consider adorning your kitchen and bathroom in marble! This chic stone has been a popular construction material for centuries due to its extreme durability and versatility.5. Light colors, such as white, pastels, and neutrals, give the illusion of a larger looking space.6. Bullnose tiles feature smooth, rounded edges, which are great for designing countertops, walls, and floors.7. You only want to redo your home once! Consider opting for classic designs while adding fun accents and fixtures, which can be easily replaced.