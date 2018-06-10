Bay Area LIFE: The do's and don'ts of home buying and selling

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The do's and don'ts of home buying and selling.
- The buyer is typically looking to purchase a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with a garage and an up-to-date kitchen.
- In addition to location, crime, and neighborhood comps, there are "invisible factors" that can affect a home's value including, the view angle from the backyard, frontage length, backyard exposure to neighbors, privacy, and backyard slope.
- Grass, trees, bushes, shrubs, gardens, hard pavers, cement, brick, and/or patio space are amongst the most desirable backyard traits.
- 58 percent of homeowners plan to spend money on home improvement projects this year. The following are the most popular renovations: outdoor, bathroom remodel, home repair, kitchen remodel, garage, and pool.
