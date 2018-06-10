BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: The do's and don'ts of home buying and selling

Here are some do's and don'ts if you're getting into real estate. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The do's and don'ts of home buying and selling.
  • The buyer is typically looking to purchase a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with a garage and an up-to-date kitchen.

  • In addition to location, crime, and neighborhood comps, there are "invisible factors" that can affect a home's value including, the view angle from the backyard, frontage length, backyard exposure to neighbors, privacy, and backyard slope.

  • Grass, trees, bushes, shrubs, gardens, hard pavers, cement, brick, and/or patio space are amongst the most desirable backyard traits.

  • 58 percent of homeowners plan to spend money on home improvement projects this year. The following are the most popular renovations: outdoor, bathroom remodel, home repair, kitchen remodel, garage, and pool.


The California Association of Realtors (C.A.R.) strives to serve as the organization of choice for real estate professionals dedicated to excellence. As a statewide trade association, the C.A.R. serves its membership in developing programs and services that enhance members' freedom and ability to conduct their individual businesses successfully. The association offers a wide array of education and marketing tools, as well as access to meetings, events, and benefits for members to promote real property ownership and the preservation of real property rights.
Click here for more information from the California Association of Realtors.
