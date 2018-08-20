BAY AREA LIFE

BAY AREA LIFE: Update your kitchen with the latest design trends

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Known as "The Leading Expert in Residential Remodel," American Kitchen Company offers a plethora of design services to make your dream space a reality! In three easy steps, American Kitchen Company delivers timeless remodels through hard work, high-level design, and old school craftsmanship.

First, browse through the wide assortment of materials through the American Kitchen Company App. After virtually envisioning your dream kitchen, schedule a free in home consultation with one of the outstanding estimators. Lastly, the contractors will execute your designs with quality craftsmanship.

We caught up with the owner of American Kitchen Company, Kyle McClay, who shared the latest trends in kitchen remodeling. Below are his tips for an up-to-date kitchen!

An island table brings life to any kitchen. This table is the perfect spot for friends and family to gather, cook, and enjoy each other's company. If you have an empty wall in your kitchen, Kyle suggests mounting a TV for added entertainment, especially on game night!

Two-toned cabinets are one of the latest trends in design. The different shades provide a modern feel that bring color to your kitchen.

Gray is a very popular color for kitchen cabinets, as it contrasts well with a variety of moldings and floors. Kyle recommends pairing gray cabinets with quartz counter tops.

Placing crown molding in certain places can add subtle simplicity to your kitchen. Kyle suggests that you add molding to your kitchen cabinets and parts of your wall.

Play with colors and textures of back splash tile to add character to your space! Instead of traditional kitchen cabinets, consider open shelving, which allows you to continue the tile placement further up your wall.

Glass accents and doors enhance the depth of your space. Kyle says that hand-cut glass pieces can improve your feng shui!

Contact Information:
(925)-265-6750
Go to the American Kitchen Company website for more information.

For the latest segments of Bay Area life, visit this page.
